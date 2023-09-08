NewLeftHeader

By TOM JOHNSON

MOM Laguna, “operators” of Hotel Laguna, meet with community to discuss future plans

TJ headshot AugOn Wednesday evening (Sept. 6), 100 or so locals attended a gathering in the Rose Garden of the Hotel Laguna to hear from representatives of MOM Laguna concerning the future plans for the property.

Hotel Laguna, which until recently was under the everyday direction and development of local Laguna Beach resident Mo Honarkar, was recently, sustained by court order, turned over for daily operations to the investment group of MOM Laguna. And, while court decisions still loom pertaining to the property’s long-term ownership issues between Honarkar and MOM Laguna, MOM’s Michael Kluchin addressed those in attendance by saying that they were “happy to be here” and welcomed the local residents, first and foremost.

He also responded to a question from an audience member about previous incidents between MOM and Honarkar by saying that MOM is “not focusing on the past, but looking toward the future.”

According to Kluchin, MOM has been “operating Hotel Laguna since April and has owned and controlled the hotel since June 2021.”

The immediate plans, according to Kluchin, are to work with the City of Laguna Beach to get the “66 hotel rooms open.” He added that they are working on a comprehensive overall plan to “refresh” the property, including rooms, windows, paint colors, etc., and getting one full plan approved…and finally, to make certain the job gets done and the hotel gets properly opened, “sooner rather than later.”

He also pointed out that during this time MOM Laguna wants to offer transparency and follow proper procedures while working with city building and planning, and by presenting renderings to restore the exterior facade to present to the Planning Commission.

He assured the crowd that those plans would be available in the near future to the public so that they can see what is planned, and to ultimately make certain that Hotel Laguna once again returns to become the “crown jewel” of the city.

Kluchin also reminded those that the operation of the hotel is more than just the 66 rooms, it’s about being an inclusive entity to the residents of the city.

Kluchin reminded everyone that part of the operation’s plan was for MOM Laguna to get involved in the community, including by announcing Hotel Laguna’s participation in the First Thursdays Art Walk moving forward.

Last night for example, during the Art Walk, the hotel featured having artists Hedy Buzan, Sean Hunter Brown, Carole Boller and Jesse Bartels in attendance.

Next month for the October 5 Art Walk, the hotel plans to feature “LPAPA Hotel Laguna paint out" and contest, plus dance performances presented by Laguna Dance Festival.

When Kluchin was not addressing the crowd, he made himself accessible to all those in attendance, sitting and sharing his vision at tables, standing and answering questions and concerns, and introducing himself to those in attendance.

MOM Laguna also owns and operates Terra, Seven Degrees and Laguna Art-A-Fair.

Kluchin serves as director of operations for Continuum Analytics, a Newport Beach real estate technology firm that focuses on real estate investments and which is also the parent company of MOM Laguna.

Continuum and Honarkar previously entered into a partnership agreement at a time when Continuum offered an extensive financial investment. Ultimately, that partnership appeared to come apart and has led to a series of legal challenges still ongoing in the courts.

Late Wednesday, the Honarkar team reached out to Stu News asking for an “equal opportunity to answer questions and to provide a statement.”

Following our open response, they then suggested a “meeting to discuss.” No formal date and time has been established, but we promise to keep readers apprised of developments.

• • •

A Brooks St. Surfing Classic watch has been called for this weekend. According to Brandy Faber, Brooks St. Surfing Classic contest director, the 57th Annual could run this weekend if all forces come together. Stay tuned.

• • •

Finally, as an FYI, the Fifth Annual Coast Film & Music Festival will be back November 8-12. The five-day event will showcase independent documentary films from around the world, including features, shorts, animations and student-made films curated to entertain, inform and inspire.

Experience the best of coastal lifestyle and outdoor adventure through film premieres, conversations and live Q&As with filmmakers and athletes, live music, art exhibits and more.

The festival aims to inspire the next generation of explorers and storytellers while providing entertainment and education. Don’t miss this unique gathering of adventurers, creatives and changemakers.

Early Bird discounted VIP and General Admission tickets are now on sale here.

 

