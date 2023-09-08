NewLeftHeader

The Salt Horse recognized as “Small Business of the Month” 090823

The Salt Horse recognized as “Small Business of the Month” for August by California State Senate

The Salt Horse, which has only been open since October 2022, was just recently presented with a certificate in recognition for “Its commitment to Laguna Beach, and for its role in maintaining a vibrant and welcoming city,” by the California State Senate. It was named “Small Business of the Month for August 2023.”

the salt certificate

Courtesy of The Salt Horse

The award was a complete surprise to owner Sam Savage Breit

“When I was presented the award, the representative from the State Senate said that I was nominated by multiple people and that they have heard wonderful things about the work I am doing,” said owner Sam Savage Breit. “It is so wonderful to know that people in our community took their time to nominate and acknowledge me. It was a total surprise!”

The Salt Horse offers seasonally curated selections of specialty goods and provisions that you cannot find anywhere else locally. It is your daily farmers’ market combined with a grocery store that only carries small batch foods made with clean ingredients. It is also an educational gathering space for collaborative workshops, cooking classes, clubs and speakers.

the salt Sam

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Award came as a total surprise to Breit

Paying homage to the back-to-the-land lifestyle, Breit said, “I created The Salt Horse to provide our community with a local grocery store where the food is grown locally from trusted California family-owned farms, where specialty foods have been carefully researched and chosen for the integrity of their healthy ingredients, all small batch made with true intention, as well as to create a space where people feel inspired to gather around the table, telling stories and sharing recipes, with appreciation and knowledge of where their food comes from. The world is quickly changing, and it is going to continue to become more and more necessary to source your foods from trusted and sustainable sources. The Salt Horse is an innovative grocery store creating a sustainable food delivery system for our local communities.”

the salt Senate

Courtesy of Salt Horse

California State Senate acknowledges The Salt Horse’s contribution to the community

In a previous interview with Stu News, Breit said, “I also taught gardening at Anneliese School and started a farmers’ market. My focus is hand picking and hand curating what is seasonally best. I was a food buyer for six years at Anneliese, and I came to understand food. I started teaching kids and ran the garden, educating them about planting and cooking, from seedlings to plants and field to table.”

Translating these educating skills into The Salt Horse, “I formed a network, researched and take pride in having products you won’t find anywhere else,” she said. “There’s a story behind every product. Why do customers choose a certain cracker or pasta sauce here? People buy the story behind them. They look for these stories, such as why do people create a certain sauce, and it goes back to their family story.”

the salt produce

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Breit assists a customer in March of 2023

At its core is a farm-to-table concept for down-home living in a modern world and the celebration of the stories behind the food – the people who grew it, raised it, caught and created it.

“My passion is to create a more sustainable food system for our local communities and transform the grocery business through mindful and valuable innovation,” Breit stated on her website.

For more information on The Salt Horse, go to www.thesalthorse.com.

The Salt Horse is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1360 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Parking available on Mountain and Glenneyre.

 

