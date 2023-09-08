NewLeftHeader

Volunteers needed for Patriots Day Parade 090823

Volunteers needed for Patriots Day Parade

Courtesy of LB Patriots Day Parade Committee

The Patriots Day Parade will be held on March 2, 2024

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19 to begin organizing the 57th Annual Parade, scheduled to march on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Volunteers are needed to organize or to help on parade day. For meeting information on how to enter and program ads, contact Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

