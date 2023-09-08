NewLeftHeader

Mozart Classical Orchestra’s 39th season begins September 17, featuring new masterworks

Ami Porat, the music director of the Mozart Classical Orchestra (MCO), announced the opening program of the Orchestra’s 2023-2024 season, featuring masterworks in new settings celebrating its 39th season.

The concert program Autumn Splendor will be performed on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School. It will consist of “J. C. Bach Sinfonia” in g minor, “Beethoven Violin Romances” in F and in G and “Schubert Symphony No. 5” in Bb. Violin soloist is Alexis Meschter.

It was with the encouragement of J.C. Bach that Mozart wrote his first symphonies. The concert opener is the “Sinfonia” in g minor by the same “London Bach.” Beethoven’s two “Violin Romances” were rejected as “inferior” by a very famous Vienna publisher. The two masterpieces are now repertoire gems. Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 remained unpublished for 57 years. Fortunately, it is now an extensively performed masterpiece. One can hear all this and more at the Mozart Classical Orchestra concert on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

