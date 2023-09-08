NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 72  |  September 8, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

The Plant Man: No gender division in gardening 090823

Share this story

The Plant Man: No gender division in gardening

By Steve Kawaratani

“Where would men be without women? Probably back in the garden of Eden.” –Anonymous

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

I recently read a Washington Post article titled, “Why men kill women’s plants.” The author opines that a gender divide exists in gardening, perpetrated by men with “an unhealthy mix of incompetence and outright malice, bordering on abuse” towards a woman’s plants.

The author concedes, “that not all men are out there murdering every tree and shrub they can get their hands on.” Still, my horticultural experiences differ from the opinion piece and I believe that such aberrant male behavior is not a widely held or an established practice – certainly not in Laguna.

I have heard rumors of the random flowerpot thrown in anger and that view-blocking vegetation, such as spite hedges and inappropriately tall trees, have died mysteriously. However, I am not aware whether the plant owners were female and the alleged killers were always male with any certainty; it would only be speculative for sure.

Let’s take a brief look at why an improbable gender divide should be set aside in favor of embracing the perspectives and diversity of skills that both women and men bring to growing plants.

The Plant man desert landscape

Click on photo for a larger image

A desert landscape

Gardening is an art that empirically involves a combination of experience, knowledge and planning. These traits are not exclusively inherent by gender, but cultured by a love for growing plants, from orchids to heirloom tomatoes. Men and women display skills in tending to gardens, excelling in areas such as garden design, plant and flower selection and composting. Whether it’s precise pruning timing for English roses or deftly combining flower colors, I believe that gardening expertise knows no gender.

Women and men possess the capacity to grow beautiful plants and bountiful harvests through their skill and artistry. While nurturing tendencies are often associated with women, it’s essential to recognize that gardening provides an outlet for everyone to express their joy of gardening. Whether planting flowers or growing vegetables, the act of tending to plants allows individuals to connect with their pursuit of horticulture.

Landscapes benefit from a wide range of perspectives. Having analytical skills to plan garden layouts and emphasizing aesthetics and color coordination are not exclusive to women or men. Combining these diverse viewpoints results in well-balanced gardens with benefits to both design and function. Recognizing and appreciating these distinct approaches enhances the gardening experience.

The Plant man Orchids

Click on photo for a larger image

An orchid beauty

The idea that a type of gardening is exclusive to one gender restricts opportunities for individuals to explore their plant interests. Growing plants is a creative outlet that encourages self-expression and cultivates a deep connection with our inner gardener, from a vegetable plot grown exclusively in containers to a desert garden deep in the Baja Peninsula. Let’s encourage everyone to embrace their passion for plants because it is a fun, rather than a murderous pursuit. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.