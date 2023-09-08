NewLeftHeader

Don’t miss “Ocean Heroes,” the last PMMC after-school program before renovations begin

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) will run its last after-school program before renovations begin that will span through all of 2024.

“Ocean Heroes” is an after-school science program designed for children ages 8-12. Children engage in marine science and conservation topics, hands-on activities, games, crafts and optional offsite stewardship projects. Over the course of the program, kids learn about a diversity of marine mammals, the ecosystems in which they reside, and the threats these animals currently face in the wild. With the support of enthusiastic instructors, students put their problem-solving skills to the test engaging in innovative STEAM projects exploring solutions and becoming ocean stewards.

The “Ocean Heroes” program will engage youth in a variety of marine science and conservation topics

This fall, explorers will discover the different habitats of sea turtles, how to tell the seven species apart and determine the challenges they face in their environment. Kids go on to learn about why spinner dolphins do acrobatic tricks out of water and the different ways they communicate with each other. Explorers investigate the diet of Steller sea lions just like scientists do by analyzing their sterile scat samples left behind by these powerful pinnipeds. In their final session, kids find out what’s up with all of the spots on spotted dolphins.

Each two-hour session is packed with information, activities, games and experiments to engage young minds with ocean science and conservation. Sessions begin September 15 and continue every Friday from 4-6 p.m. through October 6.

This will be the last onsite youth program at PMMC until renovations of the main facility are completed at the end of 2024. Once they reopen, they will have a fantastic new education center where they will resume their educational efforts with brand new curriculum and programs.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

