Coast Film & Music Festival returns to Laguna Beach, November 8-12 

The Fifth Annual Coast Film & Music Festival comes to Laguna Beach on November 8-12. This five-day event showcases independent documentary films from around the world, including features, shorts, animations, and student-made films curated to entertain, inform and inspire.

Experience the best of coastal lifestyle and outdoor adventure through film premieres, conversations and live Q&As with filmmakers and athletes, live music, art exhibits and more. The festival aims to inspire the next generation of explorers and storytellers while providing entertainment and education. Don’t miss this unique gathering of adventurers, creatives and changemakers.

Coast Film and Music venue

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Coast Film & Music Festival

The Coast Film & Music Festival returns to Laguna Beach, November 8-12

Purchase VIP and General Admission passes before September 15 and receive and early bird discount. VIP All Event Pass is your ticket to the Hobie opening night, eight drink tickets, VIP swag bag, meet and greets and after parties. Purchase the VIP All Event Pass here ($275). General Admission All Event Pass provides access to all ticketed events, except the Hobie opening night. Purchase the General Admission All Event Pass here ($135).

Tickets, films and music will be announced on October 1.

For more information, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

