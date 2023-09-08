NewLeftHeader

Keeping the groovy vibes alive: Cultural Center celebrates Laguna’s hippie history in multi-day celebration of music, art and film later this month

By THERESA KEEGAN

Culture is constantly changing, regaling past cultural movements deep into the archives – unless people actively seek them out. Such is the goal of an upcoming multi-day event focusing on the hippies who called Laguna Beach home in the late 1960s through the ‘70s.

“‘The Gathering’ gives us a chance to slow down, turn back the clock in order to re-examine this rich history,” said Rick Conkey, executive director at the Cultural Center and coordinator of “The Gathering: A Celebration of Laguna’s Hippie History.”

Laguna Beach’s hippie era is the focus of “The Gathering” – a four-day event of film, music and art. An exhibit celebrating the art of Bill Ogden (artist who created the wave at the top of the poster) will be held from September 21 through October 5.

With concerts, films, panel discussions, a dance party and an art show, the multi-faceted, four-day event has a lot to cover and will begin September 21. (There will also be a concert on the closing night of the art show, in conjunction with First Thursdays Art Walk on October 5.)

“The hippie movement was controversial,” said Conkey, “but its overall impact on world culture can’t be ignored.” And, he said, Laguna Beach had an “over-sized role” in the movement.

“The Gathering” will open with a screening of the 2016 movie Orange Sunshine, followed by a Q&A with the film’s director William Kirkley and former members of The Brotherhood of Eternal Love, a spiritual group that largely shaped – and supplied – the psychedelic movement in the 1960s.

The appeal of Southern California, and the people involved in the 1960s-‘70s drug scene, is the focus of the film “Orange Sunshine.” The clothes and look of the surfer/druggie scene were a key element of the movie.

Orange Sunshine is near and dear to my heart,” said Kirkley. “It’s about a group of idealist, hippie drug smugglers who wanted to change the world through LSD…they weren’t in it for the money.”

Kirkley grew up in the Newport and Laguna Beach areas and in his early teens started hearing what seemed like urban legend stories about the Brotherhood, then his father-in-law kept the stories alive.

In 2007, his curiosity fully piqued; Kirkley set out to tell the Brotherhood’s story. It was ripe for a film – there was the formation, the busts, the Timothy Leary escape from jail, life, deaths and even that Christmas gathering when acid was dropped from a helicopter. There was no lack of content – but the enthusiastic director found there was no desire to talk about the movement.

“Initially I was met with a lot of resistance,” said Kirkley. “At that time, the Brotherhood was still this hush kind of thing that nobody wanted to talk about. I had a lot of doors closed on me…I just talked to whomever I could.”

Mostly, he was connecting with peripheral people, not those directly involved with the Brotherhood. It was a good story, but Kirkley knew it could be better.

After six years of interviewing people, he finally convinced Carol Griggs, widow of the Brotherhood’s founder John Griggs and her current husband Michael Randall (John’s best friend) to tell their story.

Filming “Orange Sunshine” required recreating Laguna Beach of the late 1960s, early 1970s

Kirkley started again from scratch. When Orange Sunshine was released in 2016, the subtitle said it was, “The true story of friends, family and one hundred million hits of acid.”

The director stays in touch with the subjects and is looking forward to the panel discussion with them following the showing.

“The Brotherhood members have become like family,” said Kirkley. “And now that there’s some real value in psychedelics being used for mainstream therapeutic application, I think that’s really interesting.”

The following night, September 22, “The Gathering” is hosting a Hippie Dance Party, with music curated by “Real Hippies” (a descriptor of the people, not the name of a band.) Hippie attire is encouraged. On September 23, there’s a concert with Trevor Green, formerly from California and now living in Idaho.

The weekend gathering will close on September 24 with the showing of the film Fantastic Fungi, which reveals the beauty and interconnections of mushrooms and their relationship with people. It will be followed by a discussion with experts in mushrooms and psychedelic research.

“The Gathering” will also include an art exhibit at the Cultural Center, in honor of Bill Ogden who passed at the end of 2022, and whose legendary pieces are affiliated with hippie surf life.

“He had a deep perception of the world we live in, and he connected with it to see a lot of beauty,” said his daughter Brittony Maren Queen. “His connectedness with everything was just really loving.”

Ogden created the flyer for the 1970 Great Christmas Happening, signing his name on the artwork. When the police came the day after the festival, Ogden was arrested – a move that ultimately prompted him to leave Laguna Beach and move to the desert where he spent the rest of his life. His artwork graced the covers of surf magazines and also promoted Jantzen sports for years. In 2015, the LCAD gallery had a show of his work.

“He saw energy and goodness and his priority was in justice and his values,” said Maren Queen. The two only connected a few years ago – each unbeknownst to the other, but a DNA test proved their relationship.

“The best thing that happened in my life was finding out he was my dad. It was just crazy the things we had in common,” she said, her voice breaking. “He was pretty amazing, and I’m glad I got to meet him. Bill Ogden was just an icon in Laguna Beach and loved by many, but I guess not by all.”

The recent mushroom series by photographer Christopher Allwine will be included as part of an art exhibit during “The Gathering”

Another artist showing in “The Gathering” art show is photographer Christopher Allwine, who recently exhibited a beautiful series of mushrooms at the Festival of Arts. Using his signature painted light techniques and delving into macro photography, he’s created a series of allure and beauty.

He started thinking about mushrooms while hiking during the pandemic in Oregon. Earlier this year he went to Santa Cruz, spending his days scouting for potential images, and returning at night to create his art.

“This was my first time experimenting with macro photography,” he said. “I didn’t know if my light painting technique would work. (But) the outcome is extremely gratifying.”

The up-close images required Allwine to use a macro lens, long exposures and to have the camera low on the ground

His subject matter is what led to the invitation to show at “The Gathering.” “Mycology and the current talks about medicinal benefits of mushrooms for health treatments and for some serious mental health issues, is really intriguing…My art is resonating with people on so many levels.”

And while the images are well received at the Festival, Allwine is looking forward to exhibiting at “The Gathering” and bridging different generations through art.

“I’m humbled to be included on the roster with these legends,” said Allwine. “It’s an honor to even be a part of that unique social fabric that is Laguna Beach history.”

For more information and tickets to any of the events, visit the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center by clicking here.

