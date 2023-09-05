NewLeftHeader

Sawdust Art Festival classes for September 090523

Sawdust Art Festival classes for September

Although the Sawdust Art Festival has concluded for the year, there are still classes being offered.

sawdust art pottery

Pottery Wheel Experience, September 16 and 30

Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m.

Pottery Wheel Experience with Robert Jones

Robert Jones will take students through the process step-by-step, allowing them to gain confidence so that, with his help, attendees will make their own pottery pieces on the wheel. Each student will make approximately three to four pieces that he will then fire and glaze in his own studio so that you will end up with a beautifully glazed mug or bowl which you can truly call your own. Please note, the firing and glazing time will take approximately three to four weeks before pieces are ready to collect. If you wish your items to be mailed, there will be an additional cost to cover postage and packing.

Absolutely no experience is necessary to take this class, however closed-toe shoes and casual, comfortable clothing is recommended. All materials are included in the cost.

Cost: $100. To register, click here.

Sawdust art mosaic

Intro to Mosaic Art, October 7 and 14

Saturday, Oct. 7 and 14, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Intro to Mosaic Art with Ron Shearer

A two-day workshop over two weekends.

The ancient art of mosaics is one of the most beautiful and oldest in the history of mankind. Working closely with Ron Shearer, participants will create a mosaic that not only will they be proud to display, the class will open a whole new world of creativity where participants can easily continue on your own. Step-by-step, Shearer will take you through the process of design, materials, cutting techniques and then carefully guide you through the application, initially using glue for positioning. You’ll have a little bit of fun “homework” to do between classes. When you return to the second workshop, you can really focus on the fine details and finishing your artwork. A wonderful, informative and creative workshop, and one that Sawdust has had many requests for. This workshop is suitable for absolute beginners or those who want to fine-tune their skills. All materials are provided including supplies from WitsEnd Mosaics.

Cost: $350 per student, which is fully inclusive of six hours of intensive tuition over two weekends, and all materials including a pair of nippers that you can keep, mosaic glass tiles, design and backing board. Maximum 10 students per class – if you are a larger group, contact the Sawdust directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To register, click here.

 

