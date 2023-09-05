NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates September FP 090523

LBCAC celebrates September

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to these upcoming events as summer turns to fall.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 6-9 p.m.

First Thursdays Art Walk

James Clay Garrison

lbcac celebrates Taylor

Courtesy of joshuataylor.com

Joshua Taylor – September 9

Saturday, Sept. 9, 8-10 p.m.

Joshua Taylor and the Unscene

Genre-bending singer-songwriter and guitarist Joshua Taylor is the 2023 recipient of two San Diego Music Awards, for Best Pop Album (Unscene) and Best Rock or Indie/Alternative Song (“Cars Don’t Run Forever”). The album is produced by award-winning producer, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Berkley (Jason Mraz, Bob Weir, Jewel, Steve Poltz). Wayne Riker of the San Diego Troubadour notes, “The arrangements are crisp and well thought out… [Unscene] will win your heart upon first listening and beyond.”

For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m. - trophy ceremony

U.S. Open Watch Party

Calling all tennis players!

The brand-new Laguna Beach Tennis Association has been launched and is growing. The all new www.LagunaTennisClub.org website is not live yet, but will launch during this fun gathering and you’re invited to celebrate with them.

You’ll toast the new advocacy group created by and for local tennis players as you watch the Men’s and Women’s U.S. Open Finals live. So, sleep in and come watch the coverage with your like-minded tennis friends on the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center’s hi-def 120-inch screen and 75-inch monitors.

lbcac celebrates gathering

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

The Gathering – from September 21-October 5

Thursday, Sept. 21-Thursday, Oct. 5

The Gathering

“The Gathering” celebrates Laguna Beach’s place in the storied history of hippiedom. From the innocence of youthful artists, musicians and poets seeking enlightenment to the alleged societal crimes of Timothy Leary, the colorful past of our art colony is worth gathering to remember.

–September 21 - Oct 5 | Hippie Art Show

–September 21 | Orange Sunshine | Film Screening

–September 22 | Hippie Dance Party

–September 23 | Trevor Green in Concert

–September 24 | The Fantastic Fungi | Film Screening

–October 5 | Hippie Art Show & Closing Night Concert

Concert will be performed by rock virtuoso James Clay Garrison.

Get your tickets today, space is limited, click here.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

