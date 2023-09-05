NewLeftHeader

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational “Catalog Art” Show opens online

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational “Catalog Art” Show opened online with a virtual gallery Art Catalog and silent Preview Auction, showcasing original works created en plein air and in studio by their invited Artists and Founding Members. It will be featured in this year’s published Invitational Art Catalog (2023 Collectors Gala guests and Catalog Art collectors will receive a complimentary copy of the printed catalog).

The online Preview Auction opened September 4 at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. All artwork is sold framed with a starting auction price of 80% of the gallery price.

lpapa 25th catalog

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

The show opens on September 7 during Art Walk from 6-9 p.m.

The show opens at the LPAPA Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 7 (6-9 p.m.) and continues through Monday, Oct. 16. Enjoy previewing the (auction) artwork online by clicking here and plan to visit the LPAPA Gallery.

The LPAPA Gallery exhibition opens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 with extended hours to 9 p.m. for Laguna’s First Thursdays Art Walk. All art lovers are invited to come celebrate the show opening.

The 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational will be presented the week of October 7 through October 15, with the Annual Collectors Gala on Saturday, Oct. 14.

For those not able to join them at the LPAPA Gallery in Laguna Beach on Thursday, plan to tune in to LPAPA’s Facebook page for a live-streamed gallery visit by clicking here.

The LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 North Coast Highway on Gallery Row between Jasmine and Myrtle streets. Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment.

 

