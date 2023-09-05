NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Cari 090523

Cari is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is an 11-month-old Terrier Poodle mix who is spayed. Cari is very sweet and playful. She would love to be with a family that has other pets or dogs. She is the perfect companion to have by your side.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Cari adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Cari – the sweetest Terrier Poodle mix looking for a new home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

