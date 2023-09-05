NewLeftHeader

Third Street Writers hold reading inspired 090523

Third Street Writers hold reading inspired by FOA artworks

Third Street writers group at FOA

Photo by Marrie Stone

Third Street Writers and FOA artists gathered on Friday, Sept. 1 for the second annual “Art Inscribed” reading at the Festival of Arts. “Art Inscribed” is a writing anthology by the Third Street members, inspired by selected art pieces at FOA. For the in-depth account, check out Marrie Stone’s arts story this Friday, Sept. 8 in “Stu News.”

 

