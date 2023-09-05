NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Council appears set to appoint former Irvine City Manager to interim Laguna role

TJ headshot AugThe Laguna Beach City Council has another Special Meeting called for this evening (September 5) at 5 p.m. in Conference Room A at City Hall, followed by an open session commencing at 5:30 p.m.

The one listed agenda item relates to “Public Employment.” More specifically, the next step in backfilling the City Manager’s role made available following Shohreh Dupuis’ recent departure.

Here’s what we know or suspect: council will appoint an interim City Manager, expected to be Sean Joyce, formerly City Manager of Irvine.

Sean is a talented, articulate, no-nonsense guy with an excellent dry sense of humor.

So, the Closed Session would seem to be to formally appoint Sean and the following Open Session then to introduce him to staff and those in attendance.

Not tonight, but soon, the council will work toward long-term plans to select a permanent City Manager following a formal search.

Could Sean be that person? I would say no. I got the distinct feeling that council was looking for an interim that would not seek the permanent role.

It would appear to be an excellent move bringing in a very seasoned professional to assume the helm.

• • •

Collectively, we used to recognize the end of summer with the Labor Day weekend and/or the return to school for the kids…the operative word here was “used” to.

Now, for millions of Americans, fall officially begins with the return of football, more specifically, with the official drafts of fantasy football leagues everywhere.

Our draft took place yesterday. Oh, and it’s not just a log in on your computer and select your guys on your turn affair. Nope, many leagues kick off their draft with a gathering, or better yet, a party.

It’s an opportunity to smack talk, or complain if the draft choices are announced and you’re unhappy with where you’re picking or someone took a player you were holding back in your queue.

For me, the preparation for the party took a little extra time. I had to polish the official champions’ trophy that I’ve possessed following the last two seasons. It’s too big to simply hang from a chain and wear it around your neck to the party…but you want it there, just to remind everyone else of who’s the champ, in case they’ve forgotten.

Other prep includes reviewing the changes NFL teams made with their rosters since last year, and to put a hit list together of who you’ll target this season. Of course, you also need to name your team. The choices are, you can either keep what you used last year, or use your creativity in a combination of ways to put together a team name that will bring a chuckle to your opposition and a statement about who you are.

Some leagues, and ours is no different, have evolved using team names that are funny, perhaps even crass, and not necessarily fit for publication in a column like this. But knowing your audience, and us all being friends, trust me, the edgier the better.

So, yesterday we gathered at 10 a.m., one hour before our draft officially began. Cold beers or perhaps a bloody Mary (yes, I understand it’s only 10 in the morning) awaited, as did donuts, from maple bars to old-fashions, iced tea and we can’t forget an inviting swimming pool for a cool dip before we begin.

They’re all there to compete for your focus from concentrating on who you’ll take during your upcoming one-minute-and-30-second slot when the clock strikes 11.

There’s also the smack-talk emails bandied about, questioning the virtues of your mother, perhaps your sister and such. But, it’s all in fun!

I find out that my draft position is the second choice. I will get someone very good, unless I’m one of those dummies that revert to the best player on the team they’ll root for every Sunday, Monday or Thursday night. That’s not me.

I absolutely love the Raiders, but if I want to win again, Jimmy Garoppolo will NOT be my quarterback.

But drafting is not like they do in the NFL where one team virtually gets the first choice to begin every round. No, we have 10 teams, so the order goes from one through 10, and then reverts back going 10 to 1…and then back up 1 to 10, until all 16 rounds are done.

So, as good as it is to get the second pick, my next one won’t come again until the 19th selection. We play two quarterbacks, two running backs, two wide receivers, one flex (either a wide receiver or a running back), a tight end/third wide receiver, kicker and a defense. Then you have to pick the back-ups so when your players have a bye week, you have someone to put into the line-up to cover. You also have to plan to cover for unexpected injuries which can certainly alter a line-up.

Fortunately during the year, you also watch the waiver wire for new players to bring on as you replace those that are not living up to your planned expectations.

The way the season plays out, if you haven’t done this before, is that you rotate through and play all the other teams. You get points when your players do things, like score touchdowns, run or catch passes for yards, your kicker kicks PATs or field goals and your defense limits points against or gets turnovers. Each one of these brings points.

To win you need to outscore the team you’re directly playing. Then the next week it starts all over again.

It’s fun! There’s even a little cash distribution at year’s end to make the championship that much sweeter.

The clock struck 11 and a buzz of excitement circulated the room. Because it’s a two-quarterback league, meaning you HAVE TO play two QBs, they go first. So, Patrick Mahomes goes one; I select the Bills’ Josh Allen and then prepare to wait.

As you might expect, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert move off the board in order before another position player besides QB is taken. That becomes wide receiver Justin Jefferson, followed by Ja’Marr Chase…and we’re off to the races.

In the coming rounds I add Justin Fields, take running backs Najee Harris and Javonte Williams, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Deebo Samuel to the squad. Lastly, I fill in around Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson and the Dallas defense.

I’m happy. But, honestly, who really knows. At this point everyone is undefeated and optimism abounds.

Fall has arrived!

 

