Dennis’ Local Almanac 090523

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A passion for swells and severe weather

Dennis 5Now it’s September, and for the first time since early June, we’re getting a fairly strong and long-period SSW swell from the Southern Hemisphere. We’ve been mired in a nearly three-month flat spell for the most part, making this summer the flattest on record – or at least since I started keeping track of this stuff 65 years ago.

Our Angels baseball team finds itself in its comfort zone, which is fourth place in the American League Western Division. They’re at seven or eight games below .500 and completely out of contention for any kind of appearance in the postseason. This has been the case for well over a decade. Here’s a team that owns two of the best players in baseball, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but Trout hasn’t been in the lineup since June due to back issues and their star pitcher and batsman is now relegated to batting, as he needs Tommy John surgery. He currently leads the Majors with 46 home runs and is batting around .310. The Anthony Rendone acquisition was a total bust, which is just part of a long list of superstar players that totally faltered once they joined the Halos. This pattern has been going on for decades. On top of all that, they just find a way to blow games, as there’s little or no team chemistry at all.

My utter craving for severe weather reached a point of fanatic proportions in May 1971 when I drove almost 1,300 miles just to be part of it for a few days. Here’s what went down. Through all of my training in weather, I learned that the state of Oklahoma was the prime target for severe weather during the month of May. So, I hopped in my VW Bug and began driving east on the old Route 66 with my ultimate destination being a town called Norman, Okla., a few miles south of Oklahoma City and the home of the U.S. Severe Storm Center, where my Air Force buddy lived and worked.

The University of Oklahoma was also located in Norman, and they had a great science department. I didn’t have to rent a hotel room once I arrived in Norman, as I got to stay at my buddy’s and his wife’s house. They had an extra guest room so that really helped, plus I got to hang out with him at the Severe Storm Center where he worked as a forecaster. He said I wouldn’t have to wait very long for intense weather, and that I wouldn’t have to chase it down by driving hundreds of miles to find it, as these storms would more or less come to me. Way back in ‘71 we didn’t have any of the technology that we have now like multiple satellites, radar sondes or Doppler Radar at our disposal.

I didn’t have to wait very long at all. Just two days after my arrival, the skies darkened in the early afternoon as a line of severe thunderstorms headed our way. At noon that day, it was sunny and very warm and humid with a temp of 87 and a dew point of 74. There wasn’t a breath of wind, and it was very still and almost oppressive to the skin, but to the west and southwest on the horizon was a line of huge cauliflower clouds with large anvil-shaped clouds popping out of the tops. Their estimated heights were upwards of 50,000 feet! Less than two hours later, all hell broke loose. More on that in next week’s edition of Stu News Laguna.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

