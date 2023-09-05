NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 090523

Tuesday, Sept. 5

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. JSerra Catholic

6 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Laguna Hills

Wednesday, Sept. 6

7 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Fountain Valley

Thursday, Sept. 7

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at San Clemente

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Los Alamitos

Friday, Sept. 8

TBA – Girls Volleyball vs. TBA at Dave Mohs Tournament

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at Santa Barbara Tournament

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Palm Desert

7 p.m. Football vs. Santa Ana

Saturday, Sept. 9

TBA – Girls Volleyball vs. TBA at Dave Mohs Tournament

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at Santa Barbara Tournament

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Laguna Hills Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Laguna Hills Invitational

Monday, Sept. 11

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Fountain Valley

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Los Alamitos

Past week’s results

Thursday, Aug. 31

Boys Beach Volleyball beat Capistrano Valley Christian, 4-3

Girls Volleyball lost at Beckman, 3-0

Friday, Sept. 1

Football won at Northwood, 35-21

Saturday, Sept. 2

Girls Volleyball beat Sage Hill,, 2-0, at Portola Tournament

Girls Volleyball beat El Modena, 10-3, at Portola Tournament

 

