LBCAC celebrates September FP 090123

LBCAC celebrates September

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to these upcoming events as summer turns to fall.

Thursday, Sept. 7, 6-9 p.m.

First Thursdays Art Walk

James Clay Garrison

lbcac celebrates Taylor

Courtesy of joshuataylor.com

Joshua Taylor – September 9

Saturday, Sept. 9, 8-10 p.m.

Joshua Taylor and the Unscene

Genre-bending singer-songwriter and guitarist Joshua Taylor is the 2023 recipient of two San Diego Music Awards, for Best Pop Album (Unscene) and Best Rock or Indie/Alternative Song (“Cars Don’t Run Forever”). The album is produced by award-winning producer, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Berkley (Jason Mraz, Bob Weir, Jewel, Steve Poltz). Wayne Riker of the San Diego Troubadour notes, “The arrangements are crisp and well thought out… [Unscene] will win your heart upon first listening and beyond.”

For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m. - trophy ceremony

U.S. Open Watch Party

Calling all tennis players!

The brand-new Laguna Beach Tennis Association has been launched and is growing. The all new www.LagunaTennisClub.org website is not live yet, but will launch during this fun gathering and you’re invited to celebrate with them.

You’ll toast the new advocacy group created by and for local tennis players as you watch the Men’s and Women’s U.S. Open Finals live. So, sleep in and come watch the coverage with your like-minded tennis friends on the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center’s hi-def 120-inch screen and 75-inch monitors.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

