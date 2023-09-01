NewLeftHeader

Flip out for the Annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast 090123

Flip out for the Annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast at Heisler Park on Monday

Don’t miss the tradition of dining on pancakes on Labor Day morning. On Monday, Sept. 4 from 7-11 a.m., Laguna firefighters will be flipping the pancakes, and along with sausages, coffee, orange juice and maple syrup, your breakfast will be complete. As always, the picnic area at Heisler Park, at the intersection of Myrtle and Cliff Drive, is the dining site.

flip out firemen

Photo by Scott Brashier

Firefighters man the grill at the 2022 Labor Day Pancake Breakfast

Come meet, greet and eat with your local firefighters. The cost is a mere $8 donation.  What a bargain! This year’s beneficiary for funds raised will be Maui Relief. What could be better than our own firefighters leading the charge to raise funds for a devasting fire some 2,500 miles away?

 

