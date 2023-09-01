NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 70  |  September 1, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

The Plant Man: Answering your September 090123

Share this story

The Plant Man: Answering your September questions

By Steve Kawaratani

“Try to remember the kind of September

When life was slow and oh, so mellow”

–Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

This weekend celebrates the end of summer in Laguna, marked by the closing of the summer festivities and related congestion until next season. Our town will find itself a little less crowded and slower paced, with a gradual and refreshing shift in weather and a new set of opportunities for gardeners to consider.

The transition during September and October to the second “spring” of autumn will find markedly shorter, but warm, sunny days and cooler evenings; these are the perfect conditions for fall gardening.

Let’s get back to the garden with the Plant Man in September!

Q. What can I plant now for garden color?

A. Consider introducing fall annuals, such as pansies, marigolds and snapdragons to add a bounty of color to your garden. Late summer is also the season for perennials like asters and salvias, which will grace your garden with blooms for years to come.

Q. Is it too late to plant tomatoes?

A. Hurry and you’ll still have the opportunity to harvest vegetables and herbs like cherry tomatoes, peppers and basil during the autumn months. As the weather cools, sow seeds for lettuce, spinach and radishes. These vegetables will flourish in moderate September temperatures and provide a fresh harvest before winter comes all too soon.

The Plant Man cherry tomato

Click on photo for a larger image

Plant cherry tomatoes now for a fall harvest

Q. What should I be doing in the garden?

A. The Labor Day weekend is the perfect time for pruning and tidying up your garden. Trim back spent flowers and pay special attention to perennials that have finished blooming, as well as overgrown shrubs that may need to be trimmed back.

Q. Can I grow plants in a seaside environment?

A. Lucky you! Embrace and respect the coastal planting zone by incorporating drought-resistant plants like succulents, agaves and California native species that will tolerate the aridity, salt air and sandy soil.

The Plant Man succulents

Click on photo for a larger image

Succulents and cactus in the garden

Q. My dog scratches himself after playing in our lawn. Could fleas be living there?

A. Fleas find the moist environment of an untended lawn an ideal place to hide and breed. Maintain your lawn no higher than three inches and apply a specifically formulated pesticide to kill existing fleas and repel new ones.

September gardening in Laguna is our blend of coastal wonder and garden transition. The beautiful sunsets, coastal breezes and endless possibilities make this month an exciting time for gardeners. Take the time to tend to your garden this final summer holiday, embrace fall color and enjoy the beauty that is Laguna. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.