September is National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month

September marks National Preparedness Month and the City of Laguna Beach encourages its residents to stay informed, make a plan, get involved and build an emergency kit to be prepared for emergencies. This year’s theme is “Take Control in 1, 2, 3.” The city will be working with the community and staff on preparedness activities to ensure proper readiness for emergencies.

The city continues to encourage residents to sign up and stay connected to the city during an emergency. The city encourages residents to be informed by registering your cell phone numbers, text numbers and email addresses with AlertOC. This is Orange County’s Emergency Notification System which sends geo-targeted emergency notifications to impacted areas.

Additionally, residents can register for Nixle, the city’s community notification system used to alert residents for localized situations and relevant community advisories. Text 92651 to 888.777 to enroll in Nixle. Signing up for AlertOC and Nixle, is free and the best way to stay informed in an emergency. Click here to learn more and sign up for emergency alerts.

Laguna Beach Preparedness Events:

Thursday, Sept. 14: Fall Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training Academy begins at 6 p.m. at Community and Susi Q Center. Click here to register.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Preparedness Event from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Fire Station 1.

Monday, Sept. 18: Preparedness Event, “Are You Prepared for Emergencies & Disasters?” from 10-11 a.m. at the Community and Susi Q Center. Click here to register today. Click here to register today.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Wildland Fire Preparedness Town Hall Meeting from 5-8 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

For more information on how you can get prepared during National Preparedness Month, contact Brendan Manning, emergency operations coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.497.0350.

 

