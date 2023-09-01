NewLeftHeader

The Sacramento Chronicles

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

September 1, 2023

Hello Laguna Beach! Fall is quickly approaching, and with that comes the end of the legislative session. We are just around the corner from the Fall Recess!

The Legislature is in full swing, facing our end-of-session deadline of September 14. By this date, we must work through all legislation still moving through the legislative process. Any bills left on the cutting room floor can become two-year bills and try their luck in the 2024 session. This means some late nights in Sacramento analyzing thousands of bills. We are in the final stretch!

The Sacramento Chronicles Diane Dixon

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Diane Dixon

Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach)

We are also looking at a deadline today for Assembly Appropriations Committee to pass bills off of the Suspense File. Any bills costing more than $150,000 are tagged for today’s special hearing. I have analyzed approximately 300 bills for the hearing and am watching to see which legislation passes through Appropriations to the Assembly Floor. If the bill has not been amended since it came to the Assembly, then it will head straight to the governor’s desk if passed. If it does have amendments, it will go back to the Senate for a final vote.

On the policy front, I had the opportunity this past week to join the Assembly Health Committee and contribute to the discussion for Senate Bill 326 by Senator Eggman. This bill would significantly modify the 2004 Mental Health Services Act. While it is a commendable undertaking, I worked with the Orange County Board of Supervisors to convey Orange County’s concerns regarding the bill. Orange County has been a leader in mental health services and I helped express their position. They are working to ensure the legislation will not impact the progress Orange County has made in this policy area.

Once session ends, I will be stationed out of my District Office for the next few months. I am looking forward to hosting Advisory Groups with community leaders to discuss issues pertinent to them to help craft my bill package for next year. I also have some upcoming District events to share:

–I will be hosting my first “Brews and Sacramento News” event at GameCraft Brewery in Laguna Hills on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. This will be an open forum to discuss local issues and legislative updates. GameCraft Brewery is located at 23301 Avenida De La Carlota. All ages are welcome, but attendees must be 21+ to order alcohol.

–Also in Laguna Hills I will be holding a Town Hall at the Laguna Hills Community Center at 25555 Alicia Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. Join me for a community legislative update and to discuss issues that matter to you. All constituents are welcome to attend my town halls regardless of city. Please join us.

Did you know every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood? I will be hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive at Newport Lexus in Newport Beach, located at 3901 MacArthur Blvd. on Friday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org with the Sponsor Code: AD72. A photo ID is required to donate.

For more information or details on upcoming events, watch your emails. If you would like to sign up to receive Sacramento legislative updates, check out my website: https://ad72.asmrc.org/. I am active on Instagram, Facebook and X, so please follow for updates on legislation and upcoming events.

Thank you Stu News. I am honored to have this platform to reach your readers about my life and time serving you in Sacramento.

Until next month.

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City Councilmember and two-time Mayor. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

