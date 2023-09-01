NewLeftHeader

Open House tours of Laguna’s social safety net nonprofit organizations set for September 16

Seven local nonprofit organizations working to provide a variety of needed services to the community will open their doors on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9-11 a.m. during the 2023 Social Safety Net Tour. Organized by the city’s Housing and Human Services Committee, the two-hour event invites community members to tour facilities, ask questions, and learn from staff members how they can use, refer, or support these crucial local nonprofits that serve social service needs.

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic is part of the September 16 Social Safety Net Tour, an event to showcase seven nonprofit organizations that offer services that help people in need

Visitors can visit all seven nonprofits at three sites.

At the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third St.:

–Laguna Beach Seniors – a wide array of programs and services for older adults.

–Seaside Legal Services – free legal help with civil cases for those who cannot afford representation.

–Sally’s Fund – assisted and escorted transportation services for seniors and disabled individuals.

–Be Well – Laguna Beach’s new partnership with Be Well Orange County brings mobile mental health services to the community via a two-year pilot program.

Next door at 362 Third Ave. is the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, providing medical care to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

At 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, north of the Dog Park, visitors are asked to park on Laguna Canyon Road, not in the parking lot, and visit:

–Laguna Food Pantry – free, fresh, nutritious groceries to anyone in need.

–Friendship Shelter – 45-bed ASL (Alternative Sleeping Location) Emergency Shelter for unhoused adults, operated under contract with the City of Laguna Beach. Individual tours of Friendship Shelter’s flagship Bridge Housing Shelter located on Coast Highway can be scheduled upon request. Call 949.494.6928.

 

