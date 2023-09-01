NewLeftHeader

According to a CalMatters article, “How hungry is California? Millions struggle to eat well in an abundant state,” despite California’s role as a major producer of fruits and vegetables in the U.S., one in five Californians still experience food insecurity. While the state’s food insecurity problem is complex, exacerbated by the pandemic and rising food prices due to inflation, efforts to provide federal food aid fall short of meeting the need. Even pre-pandemic food assistance programs like CalFresh struggled to reach all eligible individuals due to complex eligibility rules, language barriers and county-based administration.

At Laguna Food Pantry, 90 cents of every dollar donated goes toward providing nutritious groceries for shoppers

As a result, food banks and food pantries, like Laguna Food Pantry, have seen a surge in demand and are now dealing with what’s referred to as a “catastrophic hunger crisis.” Various solutions are being explored, including increasing minimum monthly benefits, expanding nutrition programs and offering produce prescriptions through healthcare providers. However, addressing the underlying issues requires a comprehensive approach to tackle hunger effectively in California. In the meantime, the Laguna Food Pantry is here for anyone who needs them – whether it be one time or weekly. As a food pantry, LFP provides groceries directly to people who need them, so 90 cents of every dollar donated goes toward providing nutritious groceries for shoppers.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

