Tim Hartshorn, executive director

South County Crosscultural Council

David Peck, chair of the board of directors

South County Crosscultural Council

Welcome to Laguna

There are hundreds of nonprofits in this town. Every human – or animal –need is immediately met by one or more local groups eager to help. And anyone who moves here finds quick and valuable assistance.

The three nonprofits which come immediately to mind helping newcomers in Laguna are the Community Clinic, the Food Pantry and the Crosscultural Council. The Community Clinic, which started here more than 50 years ago, provides medical assistance to those who need it, on a sliding scale based on income and family size. The Food Pantry provides hundreds of free meals each week to families from all over Orange County. The Crosscultural Council helps contractors and homeowners find reliable, hard-working employees at the Laguna Day Worker Center, and helps recent immigrants in English classes at La Playa Center in the Laguna Beach Community Center.

All three of these organizations exist only because of the generosity of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Laguna residents. The Community Clinic (https://lbclinic.org) probably has fewer volunteers, but local residents staff their board of directors, provide goods and services, and assist with the vital fundraising efforts necessary to support such an important operation. The Laguna Food Pantry (www.lagunafoodpantry.org) has dozens of volunteers, who pick up food daily at local outlets and distribute it to the hundreds of families who drive into the Laguna Canyon location each weekday morning from 8-10:30 a.m. The Crosscultural Council (www.crossculturalcouncil.com) depends upon the dozens of teachers who volunteer each week to run English classes for beginner and advanced students, and other volunteers who lead classes for workers at the Laguna Day Worker Center in the Canyon.

You only need look at nearby communities to witness how unique Laguna is. The skills and energy of hundreds of residents allow these nonprofits to thrive. Yes, we are fortunate to be such a wealthy community, but we are rich not only in material possessions, but in the heart and spirit which keep these nonprofits running, and which give recent immigrants such a vital start in our community. Yes, we are special, but it is not only the natural beauty of this place, but the beauty of its generosity which brightens it.

Tim Hartshorn is the executive director and David Peck is the chair of the board of directors of the South County Crosscultural Council.

 

