Festival Runway Fashion Show: Upcycling takes on a new look as artists design, display their innovative and fun creations
By THERESA KEEGAN
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
The talented artists at the Festival of Arts wow visitors with their innovative creativity all summer long. But when seven of them converted screen doors, sketches, tennis balls, food wrappers, soda toppers and all kinds of recycled materials into stunning, wearable clothes, all the audience could do was watch with awe and amazement.
“It was fabulous,” artist Monica Edwards said of the annual Festival Runway Fashion Show, sponsored by Fashion Island. She was lucky enough to have her FOA display booth adjacent to the stage. “It was so creative, and it obviously took a lot of foresight.”
Breakfast bar wrappers became the focal point in Nancy Swan’s creation, based on work by the artist Gustav Klimt and modeled by Alicia Dunkin
Everyone was certainly impressed with the planning Nancy Swan put into her homage to Gustav Klimt’s Woman in Gold. The painter had been collecting the main feature, 1,277 breakfast bar wrappers, since 2020.
“I saw the fashion show one year and realized it had lots of shiny objects,” said Swan. “And one day I was eating my breakfast bar and looked down and thought ‘This is shiny, I should save this for the show.’” Three years later her daily morning ritual was put to good use.
Swan ultimately hand-painted the colored squares and attached them to a black trash bag creating a sparkling colorful skirt that glistened in the noon-day sun. A form-fitting bodice made from the mylar balloons used at her father’s 96th birthday party convinced model Alicia Dunkin that she felt like “the belle of the ball.” A small colorful parasol, also made from the breakfast bar wrappers, and a flower-filled straw hat were accessories that harkened the outfit back to an earlier time.
The bustle in the back of the dress was a familiar feature to Dunkin, who is getting married soon, but now faces a new dilemma.
“This gown is more beautiful than my wedding dress,” she said. “It’s just so gorgeous and special.”
Judges Salvador Perez, costume designer, Gerard Stripling, artist and Suzi Chauvel, city arts commissioner agreed. They selected Swan’s dress as the “Most Glamorous ‘Red Carpet’ Worthy Creation.”
It was one of four awards bestowed by judges at the end of the show, each valued at $1,000. The People’s Choice award is also a coveted recognition for the annual event. Although the show was delayed a week, because of Tropical Storm Hilary, people in the audience were ready and raring to go.
Gigi Holladay of Laguna Woods (left) is often seen wearing dramatic hats. For the fashion show, she and her friends always wear colorful fascinators, and if someone doesn’t have one, Holladay opens her closets and lends them one. “I love hats,” said Holladay.
Starting the show, model Arica Peterson-Prince entered wearing a classic, white outfit highlighted with a beautiful sashaying gold-flowered metal vest, created by jeweler Linda Potichke. When announcer Nelson Coates revealed the blooms were actually made from the lids of cat food the audience rightfully gasped in wonder.
“Oh, for goodness sake,” said Karen McBride when she was able to touch the flowered vest after the show. “That’s beautiful.”
A metal dress, inspired by Marie Antionette’s portrait painter, was designed by artist Jayne Dion and modeled by Brenda Monlux
Whimsy was also in full swing, as artist Jayne Dion looked to portrait artist Elizabeth Ligee Le Brun (known for painting Marie Antionette) for inspiration. While Le Brun escaped the French Revolution, Antionette was not so lucky and Dion jokingly said a metal outfit could have helped her. So, the mixed-media artist created a metallic dress named “Versailles.” Model Brenda Monlux gracefully swirled on the runway, even though the entire bottom half of her outfit was made from repurposed screen doors, accents were created using more than 5,000 Coke® tabs, and her hair was tucked into a 15” custom-molded hat that resembled Antoinette’s white hair.
“I do costumes for fun,” said Dion, who designed and built the dress in 60 days. “I’m a bit of a perfectionist. I took it (the dress) apart several times.” As the deadline neared, Dion had an inspirational moment.
“I finally realized that no one cares if the seams aren’t perfectly straight,” she recalled. “I had to let it go.”
The decision paid off, as the judges deemed her dress “Most Creative Concept.”
If there was an award for best sportsmanship, it would definitely go to Heather Graves and Tola Scotford who brought photographer Rick Graves’ Goddess and Protector of the Laguna Canyon Tennis Court to life. Graves arrived on a wheeled-in throne made from more than 900 tennis balls; she wore an outfit constructed from items saved from the courts and produced a powerful runway walk, while lip synching to the double-entendre song, “The Ball is in Your Court.” It was a fun-spirited show-stopper.
Artist Hailley Howard also joined the fun, entering the show despite readilyadmitting she was challenged sewing anything in her youth. Model Victoria Schulte, with dramatic face makeup, had a powerful presence wearing a sleek plastic dress that Howard created from items that were in her studio. The gown’s colorful lengthy back carried a true runway look as it was paraded along the stage.
Model Kayla Jones wears a dress designed by artist Rowan Foley. The paper dress consists of sketches and prints from other artists throughout the Festival.
Gathering the true theme of the Festival runway, first-year pageant exhibitor Rowan Foley looked to her fellow artists for support. A request for pieces of paper they’d used in creating their own art yielded an amazing selection that she then turned into a dress.
“My original idea was to do a Rococo dress, but I wanted to make it something interesting,” said Foley. “And I thought what if I ask the other artists for a bit of their work to create a collaboration – and it just evolved.”
The final product is a flared-out dress filled with small sketches, prints and copies of work seen throughout the Festival. Model Kayla Johnson was scrutinized as she slowly walked the runway, with people keenly looking to see what artists were represented on her creation.
“I feel like a princess in this,” Johnson said, although admitting that the foot-tall hair made of warped Bristol board that Foley had in her studio did sometimes require an assist.
Because of her innovative and collaborative approach, the judges bestowed upon Foley the “Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by a Famous Artist” award.
Artist Elizabeth McGhee’s fun, 1950s-era dress from bubble wrap and plastic bags earned the popular People’s Choice award, as well as recognition from the judges
Long-time Festival artist Elizabeth McGhee was inspired by George Seurat, and she took Pointillism to a new level with her 1950s Bubble Dress. Rather than just using small dots to create an image, McGhee used dots in bubble wrap to create an overall pattern. And she used colored plastic to fill in the bubble wrap holes, resulting in a fresh, fun, patterned dress.
“I just asked casually if people could drop off some bags for me,” said McGhee. “And then people started dropping off all these bags. They appeared everywhere – in my booth, at the shop, wherever I went.”
She carefully slit open each bubble in the bubble wrap, and stuffed it with parts of the shredded colored bags. A close inspection reveals the rows of blue NY Times newspaper bags, green organic bags from grocery stores and a pink delivery bag, as well as clear stuffed bubbles.
Ultimately, she needed the donations. Just the skirt portion of the two-piece dress required creating between 160-180 inches of the bubble “fabric,” while the top required angling to keep the pattern flowing.
McGhee didn’t count the days working on the dress, instead she measured the time by television. “It lasted through six seasons of Father Brown on Brit Box,” she said.
As for the use of plastics for fashion, McGhee explained she’s actually trying to take away plastics.
“I can wear this lots of places, it’s super lightweight,” she said. “And if I ever fall over, I have padding.”
For all those reasons, as well as the fun, beautiful dress, McGhee was awarded the “Most Innovative Use of Materials” award by the judges and the People’s Choice award.
“This was very good,” Geri Horton, fashion show aficionado who has attended multiple shows in past years, said of the fashion show. She’s always amazed at what the artists create. “But it’s so much fun, I just wish there was more.”
