Music in the Park concert series winds up FP 082923

Music in the Park concert series winds up the year with wildy popular Wild Child

Photos by Scott Brashier

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission finished the Music in the Park concert season with a fantastic 

crowd pleaser – Wild Child with David Brock – in a tribute to The Doors.

music in crowd

A huge turnout for Wild Child on Sunday, Aug. 27

music in Brock

David Brock

music in dancing

Dancing to the music of The Doors

music in bubbles

A few bubbles to add to the upbeat mood

music in group

Friends and family enjoying the evening

music in food

Fuel for the festivities. There’s never a shortage of great food at the concerts.

music in fans

More fans of Wild Child

 

