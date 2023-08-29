NewLeftHeader

South Laguna Community Garden Park raises funds to purchase land

South Laguna Community Garden Park is hoping to raise one million tax deductible dollars, to combine with money already raised, including $500K from the city, to make a $2M to purchase the land.

South laguna long view

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

South Laguna Community Garden Park is located at 31610 Coast Highway

To donate, send checks to LBCF, 580 Broadway, Suite 204, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651. Note: Please place in memo line, “Garden/SLCGP.” Check Writing Parties are encouraged at private homes and cafés.

south laguna pumpkins

Click on photo for a larger image

Pumpkin patch

Online donations are being set up, but checks are tax deductible without the credit card companies taking their percentage.

There is talk of setting up a “Check Writing Garden Donation Party” at the Garden Park and dates are being discussed.

South laguna flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

A variety of lush flowers in the garden

South Laguna Community Garden Park (LBCG) is a fiscally sponsored project of Laguna Beach Community Foundation (LBCF), a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.

For more information about SLCGP, go to www.southlagunagarden.org.

For more details, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.499.1804.

 

