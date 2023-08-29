NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers’ sports 082923

This week in Breakers’ sports

Tuesday, Aug. 29

4:15 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at San Juan Hills

Wednesday, Aug. 30

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Woodbridge

6:15 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Dana Hills

Thursday, Aug. 31

5:30 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Beckman

Friday, Sept. 1

7 p.m. – Football at Northwood

Saturday, Sept. 2

TBA – Girls Volleyball vs. TBA at Portola Tournament

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Mt. San Antonio College Tournament

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Mt. San Antonio College Tournament

Last week’s results

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Boys Water polo beat Palos Verdes, 14-9

Girls Volleyball lost to San Clemente, 3-2

Thursday, Aug. 24

Boys Water Polo beat Crean Lutheran, 14-12

Girls Volleyball lost at Aliso Niguel, 3-1

Friday, Aug. 25

Football won at Dana Hills, 24-10

Saturday, Aug. 26

Girls Volleyball beat Downey, 3-0

 

