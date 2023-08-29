NewLeftHeader

Final days to experience 2023 Festival of Arts and 90th Anniversary of Pageant of the Masters

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will conclude its 2023 season with the closing night of the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and 90th Annual Pageant of the Masters. The final days of the Festival and Pageant will be filled with art, music, entertainment and the unique opportunity to purchase artwork from the 100+ professionally juried fine art show artists from around Orange County.

final days crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Only a few more days to visit the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters

Since opening in early July, visitors have delighted in and acquired art from the more than 100 artists participating in the 2023 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. The open-air, outdoor gallery presents a stunning showcase of artwork of all mediums including painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry and beyond. Through September 1, attendees have the chance to engage in art tours, shop for artwork for their home or office, witness art demonstrations and savor a glass of wine within the creative atmosphere.

The Festival’s summer concert series will go out with a bang featuring an exciting line-up of talented musicians. The final week will feature concerts by jazz artists Bill Cantos on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Rock out to 133 Band on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and on Thursday, Aug. 31, visitors can experience pianist Scott Wilkie with Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate. Concluding the season is a Laguna favorite – Buzz Campbell and Hot Rod Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 1.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary this summer, the Pageant of the Masters 2023 production of Art Colony: In the Company of Artists has brought audiences to their feet in applause and admiration. Offering nightly performances through Friday, Sept. 1, this summer’s performance is a heartfelt recognition of artistic communities, showcasing the profound impact of collaboration and mentorship throughout history. Praised as “an unequivocal delight” and “truly exceptional,” spectators globally are showering accolades on the performance.

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is open daily with nightly performances of the 90th Annual Pageant of the Masters now through September 1. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the Fine Art Show. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival’s Fine Art Show are $10 per person and $15 per person on the weekends. Both events are sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, KOST Radio 103.5, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club and Irvine Spectrum Center.

General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15

Students & Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11

Children 6-12: Daily $5

Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.foapom.com, or call 800.487.3378.

The Festival of Arts grounds is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

