ECW presents wine tasting event on the ocean view terrace

ECW (Episcopal Church Women) group is presenting a wine tasting with local sommelier George Zoumer of SommLaguna on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s ocean view terrace.

Photo by Cristina Calderone

ECW’s “Wines Inside & Outside the Box” event is September 9

The theme is “Wines Inside & Outside the Box” presenting other whites beside Chardonnay and other reds beside Cabernet and Pinot Noir – value wines from local stores.

For complete information and to buy tickets, go to https://ecwstmaryslb.org/event-details/wine-tasting.

The group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Laguna Food Pantry, the Community Clinic, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Sally’s Fund, Wayfarers Youth Shelter and Creative Identity, among others.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visitwww.ecwstmarylb.org.

 

