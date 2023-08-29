NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 082923

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Here comes September

Dennis 5On this date, August 29, 1939, my mom and pop exchanged vows in Atlantic City. I swear if they were alive today, they would still be together and still be holding hands, like they did whenever they were out and about. My pop’s buddy, Frank “Blue Eyes” Sinatra, was in attendance, and after the ceremony, Frank asked my folks where they were going to spend their honeymoon. My pop said they were thinking about heading west to check out California to take a road trip down Highway 101 spanning the whole state. That’s when Mr. Sinatra suggested they stop and check out a neat little art colony by the sea by the name of Laguna Beach, about 50 or 60 miles south of L.A. Frank said if it was romance they were looking for, then Laguna was the ideal destination. Back in 1939, the population of Laguna was a mere 8,900.

After touring most of the California coast on old Highway 1, they arrived in Laguna around September 15 and pulled up to that famous lookout and gazebo at the southernmost part of Heisler Park. The decision was made in a heartbeat. They never left – so no more harsh East Coast winters. This was their new home! My pop was from Pittsburgh and my mom was from Nova Scotia, so the wonderful climate Laguna had to offer made their decision really easy. Thank you, “Blue Eyes” and happy anniversary, Mr. and Mrs. McTighe. I miss you both and think about you every single day.

• • •

Laguna got a good soaking from Tropical Storm Hilary as she dropped a robust 2.23 inches of rain on us. Winds were only about 15-20 mph locally, and the barometer bottomed out at 29.50 inches of mercury – or 999 millibars. Hilary’s rainfall equaled that of the total August rain from 1977, an all-time record. Normal August rainfall here in town is only about a 10th of an inch, so we’re way ahead of the curve.

Here comes September, where the average high-low here at the beach is around 77-64 degrees, but the month of September historically has seen more 100-degree days than any other month of the year. The hottest September day of all time occurred on September 19, 1939, which just happened to be right smack dab in the middle of my folks’ honeymoon. They were here six days later when the tropical storm blew in, dropping a whopping 7.74 inches of rain as a high-end tropical storm plowed through the Catalina Channel. Its center was only a few miles offshore, on its way to its ultimate landfall near San Pedro with wind gusts up to 70 mph with 20-foot surf. My pop took dozens of photos of the storm’s craziness, but I lost all the photos to the Laguna wildfire on October 27, 1993.

Average September rainfall is only around a quarter inch and two out of three Septembers are rainless. The coolest September night was 46 degrees in 1948. The normal ocean temperature in September is about 68 degrees with the coldest in 1948 and 2005 with 57. The early occurrences of Santana winds happened with the first on September 18, 1939 and then again on September 27, 1978.

Gotta run, so see you next week, ALOHA!

 

