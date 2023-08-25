NewLeftHeader

Platters and Art-To-Go fundraising sales at the Festival of Arts on August 27

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts invites art lovers to special fundraising sales now through August 27.

Collections include Art-To-Go, featuring 60 originals in all mediums donated by Festival exhibitors. Works are available now on the Festival grounds at regular prices, and at 30% off all items on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

platters and auction

Photos by The Artists Fund

Committee Chair of Art-To-Go, Chris Brazelton, at auction display

A Platters collection, featuring platters and tiles decorated by Festival exhibitors, is available now on The Artists Fund website, by clicking here and in-person on the Festival grounds on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., while supply lasts.

platters and Heiman Greene

“Sweets for the Sweet” platter by Carole Heiman-Greene

All remaining Art-To-Go and Platters will be offered at low opening bids at a Silent Auction Sell-out, August 27, 6-8 p.m. Buyers are encouraged to arrive early, as bid sheet closures start at 7:15 p.m. A special sale of Art Inscribed books, by Third Street Writers, will also be available.

Watch a video slideshow of the artists decorating platters

Proceeds support the artists hardship and enrichment grants. All buyers qualify for a drawing to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn, Laguna Beach. For information, visit www.theartistsfund-foa.org, or call 949.612.1949.

Platters and tiles are available online now and in-person on August 27.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

