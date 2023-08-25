NewLeftHeader

LCAD announces exhibition by James Strombotne FP 082523

LCAD announces exhibition by James Strombotne with opening reception on September 7

LCAD Gallery will host an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6-9 p.m. for an exhibition by James Strombotne. The exhibition will run through October 15.

LCAD announces Strombotne

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

James Strombotne will attend the opening reception on September 7

Strombotne is a world-renowned artist who has lived in Southern California since 1956. His work has been displayed in some of the top museums in the world, and at the age of 90 he still paints every day. His body of work is astounding, and it is truly a gift that he will be at the reception to represent the pieces Brian Heggie, collections manager for the LCAD Gallery, carefully curated from his trove of thousands of paintings.

With more than 100 solo exhibitions and 14 retrospectives, Strombotne’s vision has been recognized globally, garnering a devoted following of collectors since his very first one-man show in 1956. Strombotne’s art is a fusion of fantasy and visionary creativity, with a unique ability to transport viewers to otherworldly realms that resonate deeply with imagination.

LCAD announces kite

Click on photo for a larger image

James Strombotne, “Boy with Kite,” 2021

His son, Dion Strombotne, along with his daughter-in-law, Carey, have been living in Laguna Beach since the 1980s and raised their two sons here. The Laguna Art Museum has several James Strombotne paintings in their collection, and they will be collaborating with LCAD on the show.

For more information on James Strombotne, go to www.strombotnestudio.com.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

