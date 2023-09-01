NewLeftHeader

Festival of Arts wraps it up today FP 090123

Festival of Arts wraps it up today with two special events and the Pageant of the Masters

Festival of Arts Fine Art Show

General Admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students/Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: $5; Free Admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.

Special Events

festival of Amy

Click on photo for a larger image

President of Third Street Writers Amy Dechary and FOA artist David Milton

Friday, Sept. 1, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Third Street Writers’ Art Inscribed

Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Third Street Writers, a local nonprofit dedicated to fostering local writers, presents Art Inscribed. This event is a celebration of creativity, as writers draw inspiration from the captivating artwork exhibited at the Festival of Arts fine art show. Join these talented writers as they share their original short stories, essays and poetry, illuminating the profound connection between art and literature. Their compelling works have been published in a book Art Inscribed, available for purchase at the event for $15. All proceeds from the sales will be graciously donated to The Artists’ Fund at Festival of Arts, providing vital support to the talented artists within our community.

Music Schedule

To reserve seats (limited "nightclub" seating available in reserved section) for musical events, click here for the schedule, prices and details.

festival of Buzz

Click on photo for a larger image

Buzz Campbell and Hot Rod Lincoln – September 1

Friday, Sept. 1, 5:30-7 p.m.

Buzz Campbell and Hot Rod Lincoln

Cost: Free with Festival Admission

Buzz Campbell is an American guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. He founded his group, Hot Rod Lincoln, from San Diego, Calif. in 1990. Campbell met Lee Rocker while opening for him and approached Rocker about producing his first release. Rocker produced the self-titled CD, Hot Rod Lincoln in 1992 as well as Blue Cafe, the band’s third CD, in 1996. The title track, “Blue Café,” was written for Campbell by Brian Setzer, the original front man of the Stray Cats.

Every Day

Workshops at the Art Center

Drop-in and create your own masterpiece with Ceramics, Printmaking and multi-media art. The Art Center is open daily: 4-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday; 12- 8 p.m. on Friday-Sunday. Closed Saturday, Aug. 26. For groups of six or more, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/art-workshops-lectures/.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

