Council OKs $500k toward purchase of South Laguna Garden, escrow set to close in 30 days

By SARA HALL

City Council this week followed through on their longtime commitment of funds to help acquire the South Laguna Community Garden Park property, which, after an effort of many years trying to buy the land, is finally under escrow with a local organization dedicated to preserving the garden.

Councilmembers voted 5-0 on Tuesday (Aug. 22) to appropriate $500,000 from the open space fund toward the purchase of the community garden, located at 31610 Coast Highway. Over the past several years, the council has re-committed the funds toward the effort and was even granted a stay of execution when the financial commitment was set to expire. The financial commitment was contingent on the organization working to purchase the land being successful in raising the remaining portion of the negotiated purchase price. Earlier this year, on July 11, council again passed a budget policy resolution that included the recognition of the $500,000 contribution aimed at supporting the acquisition of the property where the garden is located.

The South Laguna Community Garden Park organization recently informed city staff that they have initiated the escrow process for acquiring the property and the group will likely formally request the city’s contribution once the remaining funds have successfully been gathered. To ensure preparedness for the request staff recommended that the council allocate the necessary funding from the available balance within the open space fund.

Local Landscape architect Ann Christoph was one of the volunteers who helped launch the garden in 2009. She has been involved in the effort to purchase the garden ever since.

“(We are) so grateful that the council has provided for this particular item, to make your commitment that you’ve made for many years now, always thinking, ‘This will never happen, why are we doing this again? You guys haven’t produced anything.’ But now here we are and we have a project, we have an offer, we have excellent real estate agents working with us,” Christoph said. “This is the moment we’ve been waiting for for 14 years and it dropped out of the sky.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A young visitor checks out the South Laguna Community Garden Park, which is currently under escrow to be purchased by a local organization

They received a surprise contact from a real estate agent they didn’t know who told them that the park was listed for sale on the market and the asking price was significantly less than previous listings. It was previously listed for $5 million and this time the price was set at $2 million, but with a 30-day escrow requirement.

“We are in a very tight timeframe,” she said.

They met with the agent almost two weeks ago on a Monday, Christoph recalled. They immediately made an offer and received confirmation by Friday.

Christoph shared a video and photos of people enjoying the park since the first day they dug in the dirt to more recent photos, which show the transformation of the space.

“I hope that we really share the desire to make this deal happen, to close this escrow, to actually control the future of the garden park until forever,” she said.

Laguna Beach Community Foundation Chairman Tom Davis is handling the logistics and the donations going forward.

“We believe we will be able to be the vehicle through which the funds flow. We will pool the funds together and, when the time comes, deliver the funds into escrow,” Davis said.

The process to form a 501(c)(3) is currently underway to be the owner and operator of the garden, he explained. It’s not in place yet, so the Foundation will serve as owner of the property until the new charitable organization is in place.

Weiss noted that the group reportedly has $1.2 million in pledges, including the city’s commitment of $500,000, but there’s a large gap to get to the $2 million price tag.

“That’s a big number. How can you accomplish that?” Weiss asked.

“With the help of everyone within the sound of my voice,” Christoph answered. “We will provide through $2 million so we can close escrow one way or another.”

Answering another council question, Christoph said people who wish to donate can call 949.499.1804 to get the latest instructions. People can also write checks to the Foundation at 580 Broadway, Suite 204. They are also putting together a PayPal account or another easy, online way to donate, which should be set up soon, Davis added.

They are also in the process of creating a backup loan if it’s necessary, Christoph noted. They are hoping they won’t have to borrow, but it will be in place, just in case.

Local landscape designer Ruben Flores has also been affiliated with the garden since the first day.

“I’m so excited. It’s a project whose time has come,” he said. “It’s a joyous moment and it’s a moment for parks in Laguna, and I’m so happy.”

The past few years, the question was who even owned the property, Flores pointed out.

“How impossible is this that we can’t even find his name?” he recalled. “And yet here we are: Kind of with it ‘in the bag,’ we just got to figure out how the bag’s going to be filled correctly.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Volunteers have been working on purchasing the South Laguna Community Garden Park property for 14 years

During public comment, a number of longtime gardeners, local residents, and users of the park spoke in strong support of the city’s contribution and the effort to purchase the South Laguna Garden Park.

“This is the most excited I’ve ever been to come to a city council meeting,” joked Carly Sciacca. “As a Laguna native you know I’ve always really believed in this project.”

She shared photos of her daughter in council chambers, barely as tall as the podium and asking for the city’s support for the garden and in the garden over the years up to Tuesday.

“Basically her whole life she’s been watching the garden develop, as so many of the kids in our neighborhood have, and it’s so important,” Sciacca said.

Longtime resident and garden visitor Lorna Shawl said she goes to the garden for the community spirit, musical events, camaraderie with neighbors, and to meet people of different age groups and backgrounds from all over town.

“I can’t go skipping down the garden path anymore, I can’t even get to the bottom of my back property. I have notoriously brown thumb, it’s survival of the fittest in my yard. But I go down to the garden,” she said. “I think it’s one of the best things Laguna has going and I’m grateful that the city is going to put its money – my money for the city – into this project.”

Tuesday’s action also directed the city manager to work with the park organization to formulate an appropriate agreement relating to the city’s contribution, including utilization of the funding, the property’s long-term usage, the protocol for reimbursing the city in the event of a change in property usage or ownership, any requirements or restrictions when public funds are used in support of a land acquisition and such other terms and conditions as the council may identify.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.