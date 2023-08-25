Council moves forward with Village Entrance 082523

Council moves forward with Village Entrance parking structure conceptual design

By SARA HALL

A majority of City Council agreed this week to take the next step in looking into a potential parking structure at the Village Entrance.

Councilmembers voted 4-1 on Tuesday (Aug. 22) to move forward with a $708,251 contract for Village Entrance parking structure conceptual design services with DLR Group. Councilmember George Weiss dissented.

The area is underutilized, said Mayor Bob Whalen. They should do the concept design and see what the space can accommodate and what it would cost.

“Then council can decide what it wants to do,” he said.

Some councilmembers noted that the process to develop a facilities master plan is currently underway and that future recommended actions from that plan could tie into and impact the potential use of the space by the Village Entrance.

Following direction from several councilmembers, Assistant City Manager Gavin Curran suggested that the council approve the Village Entrance parking structure conceptual design contract this week, but that the scope of work could be modified after meeting with the consulting firm and conducting any interviews for the facilities master plan. The changes could address any concerns or issues raised and then be approved at the same time as the facilities master plan (in about a month and a half). They wouldn’t be moving forward with the contract until they received that additional information, Curran confirmed, answering a council question.

Ultimately, council agreed to the suggestion and incorporated it as a recommended action in the motion for approval.

The revised proposal doesn’t necessarily need to include a design for the entire site (as Councilmember Alex Rounaghi had initially suggested), said Councilmember Mark Orgill, but they need to figure out how they can work around that particular space and what uses they can accommodate. The biggest issue is a potential fire station, which has requirements for egress and ingress, he said.

He and Rounaghi are currently working on the city’s facilities plan and there are projects that would need to be discussed (like a new fire station #1) before committing to a structure at the Village Entrance, Orgill said.

“I think that there’s going to be a need in the near future to do some relocating of some of our parking just to make room for some of our other facilities that we need,” he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kompf also mentioned the need for a new fire station by city hall. It’s old and substandard, she said.

Repeating a comment from a public speaker, she emphasized that they need to use every square foot of the town to the best possible use. She supported moving forward with the recommended contract and not wait to try and do a larger study.

“Regardless, we’re going to have to move the parking out of the way and it’s in the way now,” Kempf said. “We need to make room. We’re not thinking strategically around here very often and we need to start thinking strategically.”

They have incredible facility needs in this community, Rounaghi agreed, who also mentioned the need for a new fire station, and that space is not being used as the highest level it could be.

“The only way for us to better utilize this incredibly valuable land in a way that advances the vision of the city and, in my view, better serves residents, is to build the parking structure so that we relocate the parking from the surface to that,” Rounaghi said.

“I would not be supportive of a parking structure for the sole purpose of parking alone. I’m supportive of better utilizing the land that’s at the heart of our Downtown and the Arts District. I don’t see the current surface parking lot that we have right now as the highest and best use of this incredibly valuable land,” he added.

The best use of it right now is the farmers’ market, he added, because it’s a space for the community to come together. A lecture hall, visitor’s center, or maybe even a surfing heritage museum (as a public speaker suggested) are all better uses than the current surface parking lot, he said. It could be a creative community space, enhance the pedestrian experience and live up to the Arts District title.

“There are so many options out there,” he said. “I’m not here to tell you what I think we should be using the space of the Village Entrance for, but what I know is that we can use the space better than what we’re using it for now.”

He doesn’t want to complete the conceptual plan and find out that it’s inconsistent or impedes on other uses they want on the site, Rounaghi said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A majority of council agreed this week to move forward with a conceptual design for a potential parking structure at the Village Entrance

A council majority agreed on Sept. 8, 2020, to proceed with the initial requirements for the construction of a multi-level parking structure at the Village Entrance, which was driven by the belief that parking needs must be addressed.

The vote was 3-1. Former Councilmember Toni Iseman voted no and former Councilmember Peter Blake abstained. The action also included the appropriation of $1.15 million from the parking fund for the preliminary design of a three-level structure and environmental and geotechnical analysis and studies. The total design and entitlement process is estimated at $2.75 million. The remainder of the cost can be financed over a 30-year period, according to staff.

Staff released a request for proposals on Nov. 9, 2020, for the conceptual design and professional engineering services for a Downtown parking structure. After evaluating the proposals and conducting interviews, DLR Group was identified as the most qualified firm. According to the staff report, the contract was not awarded pending the completion of the comprehensive parking report and a review of the Presbyterian Church site as an alternative parking location.

Earlier this year, on June 13, council unanimously accepted the final report on Parking and Transportation Demand Management and provided direction on 10 recommendations.

In one recommendation, staff initially suggested council discuss and select to proceed with the next steps for either or both of the two potential new Downtown parking structures (a three-level building at 635 Laguna Canyon Road (Village Entrance) and/or a city project for public parking at the Laguna Presbyterian Church site). A majority of councilmembers agreed to direct staff to only pursue the next steps for the Village Entrance location.

This potential project was included in the parking plan that was recently approved by the council, Whalen reiterated this week.

“We’re just taking the next step of what we said we’re going to do two months ago,” Whalen said. “There’s no springing this on anybody. It’s been out there for months and months and discussed.”

After the June 13 action, staff reached out to DLR to negotiate and refine the scope of work and revise the fee. A fee of $708,251 was proposed to prepare conceptual designs, cost estimates and feasibility analysis for a parking structure at the location.

The footprint for the proposed structure is behind lots 11 and 12, off of Laguna Canyon Road and Forest Avenue, explained Assistant Director of Public Works Tom Perez. The intent is to work around the existing lift station, lot 12, and the Digester building. The scope of work includes a structural analysis of the Digester and possibilities to incorporate it into the design, he added.

“They will be developing three conceptual options looking at how a parking structure can fit into that space,” Perez said.

Staff will then prepare a detailed cost estimate that will allow the City Council to make decisions and move forward with the project if they choose to do so.

As part of the work, they will also be doing a geotechnical investigation that will help the city understand what type of foundation will be required for a structure, which will be a key factor in the total cost. DLR will also conduct a high-level environmental analysis to consider any associated challenges and advantages (addressing CEQA compliance would come in the next phase of work, if the city chooses to move forward).

They will also conduct sight surveying, underground utilities verification and investigate the water table. The scope of work also includes landscape planning and community outreach.

All of this will lead into constructability and the potential cost for the structure, Perez said.

They are expecting 18 months to complete the work, he confirmed.

Answering a council question, Perez said they haven’t gotten into the level of detail regarding assigning spaces per use or allocating a specific number of spaces for city staff or other employees. That is yet to be determined, he said.

The approximately 200 spaces mentioned in the report is an example stemming from a previously conducted financial exercise, not necessarily the specific result of what this effort would be, added Public Works Director Mark McAvoy. How they get divvied up in the future would be up to the council, he noted.

Weiss questioned how the spaces are going to be used and who will benefit the most from the structure.

“Shouldn’t we know that before spending $700,000?” Weiss asked.

He was concerned that there could be zero spaces for residents.

Kempf pointed out that the council previously agreed that residents could use their shopper permit stickers in the structure. The study did take that into account, staff confirmed.

But that could be “up for grabs” when and if the structure is ultimately approved, Weiss countered, if the study no longer applies.

Weiss reiterated several of the comments and concerns from public speakers and emails that focused on the previous rejection by residents of a parking structure, that there isn’t a parking problem in that area, and that the structure is out of sync with Laguna’s environment.

“We’ve got to be sensitive to the residents who voted on this 10 years ago and I think they feel the same now from what we hear,” Weiss said.

This is a long-term commitment so they have to be sure about it, he noted.

“This is a 100-year decision so it has to be very carefully done and I don’t think it’s compatible with the Village Entrance,” Weiss said.

They’ve created the problem by waiving parking requirements and removing spaces for the parklets in Downtown, which helps businesses who would typically be required to provide parking. If the businesses and landlords want more parking they should pay for it, he said.

“My take is that residents should not be saddled footing the cost of parking,” Weiss said.

“Before we build parking…we should exhaust all the other options,” recommended in the parking report, he added.

During public comment, 19 people spoke and only a handful were in support of moving forward with the contract.

Speakers who agreed with the idea commented that a parking structure was needed and didn’t want to cut the process short. A few noted that it should have been done several years ago.

Longtime resident and Festival of the Arts board member Pat Kollenda said they’ve been working on additional parking in that area for about three decades. At that time, she sat on Village Entrance Task Force that studied parking and they came up with a plan to present to the council but it didn’t gain traction.

“We need this incredibly badly,” Kollenda said. “I’m really hoping that this council will go forth, bite the bullet, take the criticism and let’s get a parking structure.”

She suggested a design that tucks into the hill and fits into the surrounding topography, similar to what they envisioned 30 years ago.

Answering a council question, Kollenda said the plans suggested by the 1995 task force included a landscaped area (similar to what is now in place) along with a parking structure. They even proposed to use the top of the structure for tennis courts, which are now taking up really valuable land, she noted.

“There were a lot of interesting ideas on how to utilize this, even in the offseason,” she said. “I think that this is a really viable project.”

Although a majority of the public speakers were not in favor of moving forward with the conceptual design services, or even pursuing a structure at all. Some suggested implementing the short-term strategies identified in the Parking and Transportation Demand Management report before proceeding with a parking structure. They should first see how well those ideas work before spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on this project, several agreed.

Many noted that a similar proposal was rejected by residents a decade ago.

In 2013, the council chambers were filled with people opposing a structure in that location or at all because of congestion and cost, said longtime local Ann Christoph.

“There was an emphatic movement against a parking garage there,” she said. “We don’t need to revisit that scenario all over again.”

Once residents found out what was going on, there was a “rebellion,” she added.

“I think you should still consider that,” Christoph said. “That has not changed in this town.”

The council should respect the environment that has been created and consider that the nearby Christmas tree lot is hardly used during non-festival times, she added.

Local Lorna Shaw likened the situation to the movie Groundhog Day. Money has been spent over and over again and considering a parking structure yet again is redundant. There’s a good reason it’s been repeatedly rejected by residents, she noted. Parking needs in the city are primarily seasonal, Shaw pointed out, and even during the peak summer months, people still ultimately find a place to park.

Jacob Cherub paraphrased the famous Winston Churchill quote that those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Although Joe Hanauer, another longtime resident, recalled that one of the reasons the proposal failed many years ago was because there was no reliable information available and a comprehensive study had not yet been done. The opposition at the time presented it with an incorrect cost total and rendering, neither of which “had anything to do with reality,” he said. So, they shouldn’t compare any current concept to what happened a decade ago, he added.

Whalen later commented and confirmed that there was no design and no specific proposal for the public to react to, but that the opponents “took off” with a design and a cost that was never vetted by the city. He also clarified that there was not a public vote in 2013, although they did discuss the possibility of a public vote if the council proceeded with it (which they ultimately decided against).

Now, they’re trying to find out what it is the money will ultimately be spent on and $700,000 is a good investment to ensure that the city makes the right decision, Hanauer said.

“This time, let’s make a decision – up or down – ultimately based on facts,” Hanauer said. “What’s going to be built, what’s it going to look like, how’s it going to fit in the hillside, what’s the landscaping going to look like, what’s the impact on circulation going to be.

“I have concerns as other people have,” he added. “I don’t want it to be too massive, I want it to be beautifully done, (and) I hate spending these kinds of dollars for consultants.”

But it’s the right step to make at this time. He urged the council to proceed with the proposal for the consulting services needed to design the proposed parking structure.

The main reason that residents previously rejected a parking structure at that location was because of the cost, Orgill pointed out later in the meeting, which is a concern he still shares.

“I wouldn’t really be in favor of moving forward with any kind of parking unless we had studied all the cost options and I think that there’s something out there to pay for it where it (wouldn’t be) paid for by taxpayer money,” Orgill said.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.