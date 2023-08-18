NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 68  |  August 25, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Celebration of Life service planned 082523

Share this story

Celebration of Life service planned for Emily Amanda Normandin-Parker

Celebration of Life three people

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Normandin-Parker Family

(L-R) Emily Amanda Normandin-Parker, Nick Reardon and Cole Normandin-Parker rockin’ it out

The Celebration of Life service for Emily Amanda Normandin-Parker of Laguna Beach, who passed away suddenly when struck by a car on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the age of 23, has been scheduled at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Founders Hall Art Gallery, Founders Hall, Soka University. The university is located at 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. The family hopes to share thoughts about and love for Emily and for all who loved her.

All are welcome. Some form of clothing is required. Concert and theater attire, T-shirts and otherwise are welcome, as are dresses and formal wear. Most importantly, be yourself. Stories or anecdotes about Emily are encouraged.

View Emily’s Facebook page.

To read Emily’s “In Loving Memory” tribute, which appeared in Stu News Laguna on August 18, 2023, go here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.