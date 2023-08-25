NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 68  |  August 25, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

The Plant Man: The shovel is the essential 082523

Share this story

The Plant Man: The shovel is the essential gardening tool

By Steve Kawaratani

“I’m only against thinking that thinking on its own will get you out of a hole. Shovel also needed.” –Scott Westerfield

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The garden shovel holds both historical and cultural significance in the practice of gardening; it’s the hand tool that has been essential for generations of professional and home horticulturists and landscapers. It is likely the first acquisition for a newly minted gardener, due to its unquestioned importance in soil-related activities.

While other tools such as rakes, hoes and pruners are inarguably important, the shovel is the basis upon which other implements follow. It digs up the fun in gardening, creating the fertile ground for plants to flourish. Its significance isn’t limited to traditional gardening tasks, such as digging, moving soil and transplanting – the shovel’s unlimited capabilities extend to various gardening venues, from athletic fields to ornamental landscapes to vegetable plots.

While every garden tool has its role, a quality shovel’s ability to prepare and move soil, and facilitate planting and transplanting establishes its position as the most important garden tool. Its versatility, efficiency and durability can make the most mundane garden tasks seem like grand landscape adventures.

The Plant Man shovel and trowel

Click on photo for a larger image

Garden necessities – shovel and trowel

Whether transplanting seedlings, digging trenches or edging flowerbeds, the shovel effortlessly transitions from task to task. Its steel blade and pointed tip are designed to easily cut through soil, allowing gardeners to prepare the ground for plants to thrive. Its sharp edges can also be used for landscape edging, creating a finished look for any garden.

Gardening can be physically demanding, and having the right shovel will enhance efficiency and reduce muscular discomfort. The shovel’s long handle provides leverage, making it easier to dig into the ground and lift soil; its ergonomic design reduces strain and fatigue, allowing gardeners to work productively without undue physical stress.

The Plant Man organic garden mulch

Click on photo for a larger image

Organic garden mulch

Every successful garden begins with proper soil preparation. The garden shovel’s ability to loosen and add mulch and fertilizer ensures that plant roots have the necessary pore space to grow and access nutrients. As a spade, it helps break up compacted soil, creating an ideal permeable environment for enhanced root growth.

From the first turn of the soil to final plant placement, the shovel is the essential tool that facilitates every successful landscape. It would not be far-fetched to contemplate that without the shovel, gardening, as we know it, would not exist. See you next time. 

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.