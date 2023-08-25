NewLeftHeader

New shoppers at Laguna Food Pantry 082523

New shoppers at Laguna Food Pantry increased in July

Compared to June, Laguna Food Pantry saw a 10% increase in new shoppers during July, with almost 17,500 people benefitting from groceries, when considering household size and number of visits. With continued high food prices and overall living costs, the Pantry anticipates the increased need to continue. To keep up with the demand, in July, the Pantry had to spend almost 60% more on food purchases than in June to ensure all groceries continually had nutrient-dense staples, such as meat, dairy, eggs and fresh produce. Food insecurity comes in different forms. According to the USDA, when someone has “low food security,” their diet is not as good in quality and variety, but they have not necessarily eaten less.

new shoppers car

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

July showed a 10% increase in new shoppers

On the other hand, “very low food security” means their eating patterns are all over the place, and they are eating less, which leads to feeling hungry. The Laguna Food Pantry mission addresses all types of food insecurity by providing groceries that ensure people consistent access to a variety of nutrient-dense foods. With the Pantry’s purchasing power, 90 cents of every dollar donated goes toward purchasing nutritious groceries for shoppers.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

The Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

