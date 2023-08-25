NewLeftHeader

Laguna Canyon Foundation announces appointment of Jacky Cordero as interim executive director

Laguna Canyon Foundation’s Executive Director Hallie Jones has accepted a position with Crystal Cove Conservancy and will be leaving Laguna Canyon Foundation (LCF). Current Deputy Director Jacky Cordero will serve as interim executive director, effective September 8, while the board of directors at Laguna Canyon Foundation recruits for a new executive director to lead the organization.

In Jones’ decade of service, Laguna Canyon Foundation has grown from a grassroots environmental nonprofit with a staff of four people to a county-wide conservation organization with a full-time staff of 15. Jones’ successes over the past 10 years include the creation of the Massen Greene House and the Michael and Tricia Berns Canyon Preserve, strategic environmental leadership of the city’s fuel modification program, the development of robust trail improvement and habitat restoration programs, the quadrupling the organization’s annual budget and the organization’s wildly successful first ever annual gala, Glammin’ in the Canyon.

The Laguna Canyon Foundation board of directors has retained the services of Thinking Ahead to lead an executive search for a permanent executive director.

“We are very sad to see Hallie leave the Foundation but wish her well in her new position,” said Board President Michelle Kremer. “We are confident that staff will continue to thrive under Jacky’s leadership while we search for the next executive director.”

Laguna Canyon Foundation is dedicated to preserving and protecting the 22,000-acre South Coast Wilderness. They are the stewards of Laguna Canyon, advocating for our open space as the leading organization for education, public outreach, habitat restoration and trail work in the open space surrounding Laguna Beach.

For more information about LCF, go to www.lagunacanyon.org.

 

