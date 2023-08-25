NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 68  |  August 25, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Gelson’s Laguna Beach presents Pet Adoption Day 082523

Share this story

Gelson’s Laguna Beach presents Pet Adoption Day co-hosted by Catmosphere Laguna Foundation on August 26

On Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna Foundation will co-host Pet Adoption Day at Gelson’s Laguna Beach. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit feline rescue which serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week and is dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens.

gelson's laguna kittens

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Catmosphere Laguna Foundation

Pet Adoption Day – August 26 at Gelson’s, fun for the whole family

Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering and assisting in public adoptions and awareness of the plight of homeless felines.

Gelson’s is located at 30922 Pacific Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, call Gelson’s marketing department at 818.377.6494.

To learn more about Catmosphere, go to www.catmospherelaguna.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.