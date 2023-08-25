NewLeftHeader

ELF Comedy Night gala supporting children’s emotional wellness features Caroline Rhea on September 27

Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF) – a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s emotional health and wellness – returns to the historic Festival of Arts grounds for its Sixth Annual Comedy Night fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 27. This year’s featured comedians include headliner Caroline Rhea, comedian Eric Schwartz and comedian/host Jennifer Arundale.

Rhea is a Canadian actress and stand-up comedian best known for her role as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Betty Jo Flynn and other voices from the Disney animated series Phineas and Ferb and Hilda Spellman on the ABC series Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Held in conjunction with September Children’s Emotional Wellness Month, a house resolution authored by Assemblywoman Laurie Davies and backed by California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, the Comedy Night Gala is ELF’s primary source of funding in support of families by providing awareness, educational tools and resources. Held in a scenic outdoor setting, the evening will feature an expansive silent auction, dinner, comedy show and live auction with Zach Krone.

According to Extraordinary Lives Foundation founder and CEO Mara James, “This fun evening of light and laughter brings awareness and funding for our children’s emotional health and wellness programs that we want to share with the world.”

An estimated one in five children have a diagnosable mental health condition. Proceeds from the Comedy Night will support ELF’s Piggie Bear educational resources to increase children’s emotional development and the HUGS for Life Healing Center bridging the gap between mental health medical professionals and holistic healers.

Founded in 2015, ELF’s mission is to improve children’s mental health and wellness and support families by providing awareness, educational tools and resources. They encourage families to recognize symptoms, overcome the mental health stigma and reach out for help.

Through prevention, early intervention and holistic treatment, they believe many of the major problems facing today’s youth can be transformed within a generation. The nonprofit organization extends healing tools to children in hospitals, foster care facilities, shelters, and military families and provides clinical resources and holistic healing to under-served children with mental health challenges.

Dress is cocktail attire, and the fun begins at 6 p.m. with social hour and a silent auction followed by dinner, the comedy show and a live auction at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $250 and a limited number of tables of 10 and sponsorship opportunities are available.

For tickets, click here. For more details, click here.

The Festival of Arts grounds are located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, and free valet parking will be available.

 

