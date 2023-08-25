NewLeftHeader

Striking the right note: Local guitar virtuoso performs FP 082523

Striking the right note: Local guitar virtuoso performs intimate shows at Laguna’s Cultural Art Center

By THERESA KEEGAN

When Eric Henderson performs an intimate concert at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, it’s evident his guitar playing – a blend of classical instrumental meeting innovative composition – seems as natural as the shore meeting the sand.

The Laguna Beach native is obviously in his element in this intimate setting on Forest Avenue.

“I learned piano for the sake of harmony, and the mechanics of writing, arranging and composing,” Henderson said. “But my devotion and passion have always been with the guitar.”

striking the 4



Photo by Moneet Kohli

Laguna Beach's creative art community has helped Eric Henderson become a guitar virtuoso

He’s had ample exposure to this instrument, starting as a young child in Laguna Beach – his parents moved here in the late 1960s – and meeting Jim Otto at Sound Spectrum. On one visit, the impressionable youth and his uncle were talking guitars and Otto invited them into the back room to unveil a 1953 Gibson Les Paul.

“I’d never seen anything like that,” recalled Henderson. “And then he let me play it! I performed a little Bach piece, and any time after that he (Otto) was always encouraging me and showing me the latest interesting stuff in music. It was amazing.”

Henderson estimates he was younger than 10 when he was jamming at Sound Spectrum, but it was the ensuing opportunities to hear a variety of music in the store that was life-altering.

“That kind of shaped my taste in music,” he said of his afternoons at the Sound Spectrum.

With Otto’s recent passing in early July, Henderson knows Laguna Beach mourns a musical icon.

striking the 4



Photo by Moneet Kohli

Eric Henderson, who trained in Spain, loves to bring his guitar to the neighborhood beach in Laguna

“He was a very important part of this community and shaped this town in the late 1960s,” said Henderson. And he established a platform from which Henderson thrived.

When famed classical guitarist Andres Segovia was in Los Angeles, Henderson wrote a note that was delivered to the musician after a concert. By now a mature 13, he was invited backstage and given an opportunity to play for the maestro.

“After he heard me play, he said if I can get to Madrid to call him and that he’d spend some time with me,” recalled Henderson. “So, my dad and I flew to Spain.”

What followed were four years of soaking up the sounds and music of Spain, with interim trips home to Laguna Beach.

“I’d always put on a concert when I was home, and I’m so thankful for the support from Laguna Beach,” said Henderson. “The town pitched in and raised money for me to go back and spend 10 more months in Spain to continue my studies.” Members from the local Rotary and Soroptimist clubs heard his music evolve and the effect of practicing 10, sometimes 14 hours a day, said Henderson. In addition to Segovia, he’d also studied with Ernesto Bitetti and Antonia Morales as well as composer Federico Torroba.

striking the 4



Photo by Moneet Kohli

Eric Henderson, near Thalia Street, creates a sand clef note to indicate pitch of the notes on the staff

At 17, he started officially touring, his dreams becoming a reality.

“It’s all a gift – I don’t take credit for that, but the talent is really wrapped up in that willingness to work hard – the so-called disciple of music,” he explained.

“Since I started (playing) I loved doing it, and I love it even more now than ever.”

He credits his father, who recently passed, for supporting him throughout his career.

And Henderson shared many tales of his musical journey – which has taken him on tours through Europe, Japan and Russia, as well as the U.S. – during his August 18 performance at the Cultural Center. He’ll likely be equally open when he returns on August 27, again accompanied by guitarist Richard Bredice and drummer Frank Cotinola from Missiles of October.

striking the 4



Photo by Theresa Keegan

Guitarist Eric Henderson performed at the Cultural Art Center last week and will return this Sunday, Aug. 27 from 5-7 p.m., and again will be accompanied by musicians from Missiles of October

The local shows are being held as Henderson puts the finishing touches on an album he’s been recording at a private studio in Newport Beach and the Woodland Bredice studio in Irvine. He’s hoping it will be completed before he leaves for the touring season in Europe later in the year. Most songs are original compositions.

“These are songs that have been in my head, in some form, for a number of years,” said Henderson. “I’ve always wanted to perform and record them. I’m doing this as a labor of love, and I just feel so happy doing this. I couldn’t be more lucky. I feel so fortunate to do what I want to do.”

For information and tickets to the August 27 concert at the LBCAC, click here.

For more information about Eric Henderson, click here.

