L.A. Chicano Artists David Botello and Wayne Alaniz Healy FP 082223

L.A. Chicano Artists David Botello and Wayne Alaniz Healy witness their re-creations on stage at Pageant of the Masters

This summer’s Pageant of the Masters production Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, features two modern masters of Chicano art. Paintings by Los Angeles artists David Botello and Wayne Alaniz Healy are transformed into “living pictures” on the Pageant stage, broadening the appeal of the production to younger and more diverse audiences.

LA Chicano Botello, Challis Davy, Healy

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of FOA

(L-R) David Botello, Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy and Wayne Alaniz Healy

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, both artists, along with their families, were welcomed into the Pageant of the Masters to see for themselves what it’s like to have their paintings transformed into Pageant “living pictures.” It was a special moment for both the artists and the Pageant of the Masters team.

LA Chicano Botello

Click on photo for a larger image

David Botello in front of the re-creation of his painting, “Alone and Together Under the Freeway”

Acclaimed for their original personal art, Healy and Botello first made their mark in Southern California during the 1970s as public muralists. Originally focusing on public paintings in and around East Los Angeles, they teamed up in 1975 to form an art partnership they eventually called East Los Streetscapers. Their astounding output of public murals not only in Los Angeles, but in many other cities around the country, have won acclaim and numerous commendations from civic leaders.

LA Chicano Healy

Click on photo for a larger image

Wayne Healy with the car in the re-creation of his painting “Pre-Game Warmup”

The Pageant’s admiration for their paintings is a reflection of the growing appreciation for Chicano art, and the desire to introduce Pageant audiences to two hometown heroes whose story, and whose artistry, had universal resonance.

You can see these re-creations on the Pageant stage nightly in Laguna Beach through September 1.

For more information on Pageant of the Masters, go to www.foapom.com.

 

