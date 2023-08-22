NewLeftHeader

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters announced temporary closure due to Tropical Storm Hilary, reschedules Fashion Show, art classes

In response to the imminent threat posed by Tropical Storm Hilary, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach temporarily closed the Festival’s Fine Art Show and canceled Pageant of the Masters performances on Sunday, Aug. 20 and Monday, Aug. 21. The closure affected all onsite exhibits, concerts, art classes, and events planned for those two dates, including the Festival Runway Fashion Show. The organization’s primary concern was the safety and well-being of participants, artists, attendees, volunteers, staff and partners.

Festival of Arts Fashion Show, art classes are rescheduled for August 27

Pageant of the Masters patrons with August 20 or August 21 tickets will be contacted by email with further instructions. The Festival Runway Fashion Show, originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug. 20, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. Additionally, art classes in the Festival’s Art Center will also be moved to Sunday, Aug. 27. If you are unable to make this new date, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for other options.

Regrettably the evening Festival of Arts concert performances for Kiki Ebsen on Sunday, Aug. 20 and Anne Walsh on Monday, Aug. 21 that have been canceled cannot be rescheduled for another date. Customers who had reserved seating for those concert dates will receive an email notification from the ticket office and will be refunded back to their method of payment.

“This decision was not made lightly and was based on information provided by the National Weather Service and local authorities,” shared David Perry, president of the Festival of Arts. “Our priority is to provide a remarkable and safe experience for everyone, and we appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our patrons, volunteers, artists, and participants.”

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visitwww.foapom.com.

 

