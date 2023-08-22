NewLeftHeader

August 22, 2023

On the day Hilary came to visit

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach withstood the onslaught of the first tropical storm in 84 years as Hilary came through town, mostly impacting the area on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Kudos to the city for standing ready and limiting impacts to a minimum.

On the day Hilary came photo 1 SNL 8.22

The city stood at the ready anticipating any problems caused by strong winds and rain

On the day Hilary came photo 2 SNL 8.22

Inclement weather obviously kept the impacts off of our beaches on what would have normally been a busy weekend day

On the day Hilary came photo 3

Residents fortunately heeded the advice of community leaders to remain off the streets as seen in the Downtown

On the day Hilary came photo 4

New management of overflow proved to be beneficial

On the day Hilary came beach photo 5

Rainfall across our shoreline wasn’t enough to overwhelm this area of Picnic Beach

 

