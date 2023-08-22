NewLeftHeader

Not too late to join LPAPA for the 9th Annual “Patron Party & Miniature Auction FUN-raiser” on August 23

Laguna Plein Air Painting Association (LPAPA) is looking forward to hosting their 9th Annual “Patron Party & Miniature Auction FUN-raiser” tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., at the LPAPA Gallery located at 414 North Coast Highway on Gallery Row, between Jasmine and Myrtle streets.

The FUN begins with Champagne and hors d’oeuvres prepared exclusively for the evening’s festivities by Spectrum Culinary. Guests will have the opportunity to preview the available miniature artwork as they mingle with fellow art lovers and LPAPA supporters. This has become a favorite annual art auction coveted by collectors who vie for the opportunity to add a special miniature gem to their collection.

LPAPA is delighted to welcome their special guest James Irvine Swinden, president of The Irvine Museum, chair for The Irvine Museum Collection at the UCI Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art, and long-time LPAPA supporter, who will share stories and a selection of miniatures from his private collection.

In addition to the miniatures being auctioned, LPAPA will be auctioning a special boxed edition of their 20th Anniversary Best in Show hardcover book with an original miniature painting by LPAPA Founding Member John Cosby.

This event celebrates Laguna’s century-old artistic legacy established by early plein air painters like William Wendt, Frank Cuprien, Anna Hills, Edgar Payne and others, who painted Laguna’s seaside community long before LPAPA members. LPAPA brings the history alive and into the present day with the support of their award-winning LPAPA artists, who are dedicated to continuing the plein air painting tradition. LPAPA is grateful to the artists who have donated these amazing miniatures to auction with 100% of the proceeds supporting nonprofit LPAPA and the Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational.

These little gems are framed and range in size from 4”x4” to 5”x7”. The available artwork is currently on exhibit at the LPAPA Gallery and can be viewed online through the link below. The fast-paced live auction is open exclusively to Patron Party attendees and registered Proxy Bidders.

Plan to join in, but don’t delay. A limited number of in-person tickets are available. If you are not able to join us in-person, consider purchasing a proxy ticket for a personal art concierge to bid for you. Click below to learn more, view artwork and reserve your seat (or proxy).

To purchase a ticket, click here.

To view the items on auction, click here.

 

