City hosts Donuts with Dispatchers at Laguna Beach

City hosts Donuts with Dispatchers at Laguna Beach Farmers’ Market on August 26

Laguna Beach residents looking to get to know the dispatchers at the city’s police department are encouraged to save the date for Saturday, Aug. 26 as the city hosts Donuts with Dispatchers.

donuts with donut

Click on photo for a larger image

Artwork by Lisa Mansour/Courtesy of LOCA

City hosts Donuts with Dispatchers on August 26

At the event, residents can pick up a tasty donut from the Laguna Beach Farmers’ Market while socializing with dispatchers at the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Residents interested in attending the event can stop by the Laguna Beach Farmers’ Market from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Laguna Beach Farmers’ Market is located at 521 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

