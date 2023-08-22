NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 082223

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Weatherman in the making

Dennis 5Local water temps have taken a real dive (no pun intended) as of late, a result of the return of the dreaded strong westerlies that blew hard over the past few days, sending surface temps down into the low 60s, a real drop from the balmy low- to mid-70s from the week before. Those same colder waters are also pretty far down the Baja Coast, and that’s what’s causing Hurricane Hilary to quickly lose a lot of her punch.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Saturday the 19th, Hilary is now a low-end Category 2 storm, about to be downgraded to a Category 1. By the time this system crosses the border late on Sunday, it will most likely be a tropical storm, but even then, the effects here in Southern California will be heavy showers and thunderstorms over much of the region. The last time a tropical system made landfall in our area was way back on September 25, 1939, and before that, September 1858, so you see how rare this kind of event occurs.

Continuing with my craving for severe weather – I began my job title as typhoon tracker in the South and West Pacific as part of the Weather Recon team with the help of the Tyros Weather Satellite. Our job was to divert any supply aircraft from the U.S. Mainland enroute to the Philippines and all of Southeast Asia Air Force bases. At the time, those aircraft were not sufficiently equipped to navigate through typhoons as they were prop planes instead of jet aircraft. We’re talking 1967 here, so high technology was still in its infant stages. With the help of the Tyros, we were able to track the storm’s movement so we could issue warnings well ahead of time. As a result, the C-124s and C-130s had plenty of time to fly around these systems, thus averting any disasters.

My work schedule was great, allowing me to spend plenty of time riding waves in that wonderful 75-78-degree water year-round. In the South Pacific region, there is no real definite tropical system season as these storms can occur at any time of the year. The number of systems annually is far greater than those of the Eastern pacific or Atlantic basins, so we at Weather Recon were always on our toes, always on high alert. What a great job I had.

On September 27, 1970, I earned my honorable discharge, having served three years and nine months of active duty. I elected not to re-up as I had my eyes set to attend college to try to earn my Master’s Degree in Meteorology and Earth Sciences, which would require a minimum of six years full time with at least 16 units a semester. I was accepted at the University of California San Diego for 12 semesters (six years). My tuition was paid in full, thanks to the Air Force. Back in the ‘70s, tuition was $6,000 a semester, but all I had to pay for was books which amounted to only around $200 a semester. UCSD was only a few miles from one of my favorite surf spots which was Black’s Beach near Scripps Institute of Oceanography, where I did my internship as part of my schooling. Somehow, I managed to pull off a 3.7 GPA for my time at UCSD. That GPA was much higher than my high school average, pretty much because I was always surfing when I should have been in school, but I found high school to be a tad boring. My next goal in line was to be a team member of the NOAA. More on that next time, gang.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

