City of Hope clinical trial brightens path for Orange County fire cadet with lymphoma

In spring 2019, Christian Bedolla was a South Orange County teenager looking forward to graduating high school. Life was good – he was enjoying spring break with his friends and had just started dating a girl. He had always known he wanted to be a firefighter, and he was right on schedule to begin fulfilling his dream.

But without warning, Bedolla fell ill. A trip to the hospital was the start of a year-long journey that led to him being diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer: subcutaneous panniculitis-like T cell lymphoma, which affects tissue just below the skin. All of a sudden, Bedolla’s dreams seemed in danger.

On the recommendation of his primary care physician, Bedolla and his family came to City of Hope, where they met hematologist-oncologist Jasmine M. Zain, M.D., director of the T Cell Lymphoma Program at City of Hope’s Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center. For the next several years, Bedolla was able to treat his disease with medications. However, in September 2022, he experienced a relapse.

In December 2022, Bedolla enrolled in a clinical trial at City of Hope studying an investigational drug – an antibody that treats blood cancers like his. “This investigational drug is a remarkable technology that engages the patient’s own immune system in the fight against cancer,” said Zain. “It is currently in clinical trials, and it is hoped that this will benefit patients with rare hematologic malignancies for whom there are no approved treatments. Trials like this are part of City of Hope’s commitment to deliver state-of-the-art care to all patients, including those with rare diseases.”

Committed to service

Bedolla said the treatment is proving effective and his life plans are back on track. He and the girl he had just started dating are an inseparable grown couple, and he is moving forward with his dream of becoming a firefighter.

Bedolla’s eyes light up as he describes his meticulously planned career path. He is currently a cadet with the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) and working as an emergency medical technician; he plans to start the Santa Ana College Fire Academy program in 2024. After that comes the OCFA Academy and its firefighter trainee program, followed after graduation by serving his community as a firefighter for years to come.

“Christian has shown me and everyone he encounters that he is dedicated to this trade,” said firefighter-paramedic Brandon Hasebe, Bedolla’s fire cadet post-advisor. “Christian has been through something that few have gone through. While undergoing intense medical treatment, he would still show up to the fire station with passion and a drive to learn. Christian has that passion and drive in life that we look for in the fire service.”

Bedolla, now 20, says it is important for patients with cancer to have a physician with expertise in their specific type of the disease. “There are so many different types of cancer. A specialist is going to know about the science and the trials and the potential cures that may be coming down the road that can help you.”

Bedolla also said a positive approach has brought him a long way. “I always remind myself that I have so many blessings in my life. So many people have helped me, and I want to dedicate myself to helping others. That’s why I want to be a firefighter. It’s like giving back. I’m grateful to be at City of Hope because I know I’ve got the best experts on my team who are working every day to help me get where I want to go. And I can’t wait to start the next chapter in life. To me, the path to the future is bright.”

Learn how to navigate a cancer diagnosis. Visit www.cityofhope.org/oc.

